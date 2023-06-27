Asterix Shows Its Mettle in Another Successful Circumnavigation

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combat Support Ship (CSS) Asterix today arrived in Victoria, British Columbia following a highly successful circumnavigation departing from Halifax, Nova Scotia in January 2023.



From supporting international evacuation efforts in Sudan as part of Operation Savanne to conducting a multilateral exercise in the East China Sea, CSS Asterix has once again demonstrated its important and multifunctional role in enabling Canadian, allied and NATO long-range operations.

SUPPORTING INTERNATIONAL EVACUATION EFFORTS IN SUDAN

Following the departure of CSS Asterix from Halifax, she headed into the Mediterranean Sea and through the Suez Canal. Asterix was the second naval vessel on scene in Sudan when hostilities broke out earlier this year. Stationed off Port Sudan, Asterix supported Canadian, American, British, French and Spanish evacuation efforts. CSS Asterix was designated the U.S. Navy’s At Sea Command Platform for Task Force Red Sea (CTG 55.2).

Vice Admiral Slaars, Joint-Commander of the French Forces in the Indian Ocean stated, “Your commitment has helped France swiftly recover 398 persons including over 100 children.”

Commander Johnson, Captain of the Royal Navy’s HMS Lancaster wrote, “Without your exceptional support, we simply could not have done this evacuation.”

MULTILATERAL OPERATIONS IN THE EAST CHINA SEA

Arriving in the East China Sea, CSS Asterix conducted multilateral exercise ‘Noble Wolf’ with the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy to strengthen co-operation in achieving a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’.

INSTALLATION OF CUTTING-EDGE COMMAND, CONTROL (C2) AND COUNTER UNCREWED AERIAL SYSTEMS (C-UAS)

While the ship is alongside in Victoria, a cutting-edge C2 and C-UAS system will be installed. The MARSS NiDAR system provides multidimensional subsea, surface and aerial surveillance and will be integrated with a variety of deterrents and countermeasures. While the MARSS NiDAR system is new to the Canadian Forces, it is protecting millions of people internationally in active combat operations.

John Schmidt, CEO of Federal Fleet Services said, “Congratulations to the combined Federal Fleet Services and Royal Canadian Navy team on another successful series of operations. This visit to British Columbia will offer our team a respite after several months of high tempo operations. We look forward to getting back out there with the MARSS NiDAR C2 and C-UAS system installed.”

Alex Vicefield, Chairman of Federal Fleet Services added, “These operations once again demonstrate the exigency of the combat support ship. Warships are designed for speed and manoeuvrability, not endurance. Federal Fleet Services and the navy’s naval replenishment unit onboard CSS Asterix are enabling Canada to field a blue-water navy, meaningfully support allies globally and project the foreign policies of His Majesty’s government, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.”

About Federal Fleet Services

Part of the Inocea Group, Federal Fleet Services is the owner and operator of Combat Support Ship Asterix and is a sister-company to Davie, Canada’s largest shipbuilder, located in Québec. For nearly two centuries, Davie has been pioneering technologies in the marine industry, building and maintaining complex ships for their customers, including the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy.

John Schmidt

President and CEO, Federal Fleet Services

+1-613-878-6491

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c876ebd4-09a9-4d5a-8625-0afd65bbe632