State certifies Blueline Tilefish as new state record

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Blueline Tilefish, also called Gray Tilefish (Caulolatilus microps).  

Thomas Adkins of Sutherland, Virginia caught the 17-pound, 1.9-ounce fish near Tower B, offshore of Nags Head on June 11, 2023.

The previous state record Blueline Tilefish weighed 16-pounds, 8-ounces and was caught off Oregon Inlet in 2004.

Adkins was fishing with his father when he landed the fish using cut bait, and a Shimano 700 reel on a Trevala rod.

Adkin’s fish measured 36-inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the end of the tail) and had a 20.5-inch girth.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.

Download a photo of Adkins and his fish.

