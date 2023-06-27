Vice Mayor of Wilton Manors Joins the Vibrant Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival

The Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival is a testament to our city's commitment to equality, love, and acceptance.” — Mike Bracchi

WILTON MANORS, FL, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a colorful display of unity and celebration, the Vice Mayor of Wilton Manors, Mike Bracchi, proudly participated in the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival held on June 17, 2023. The esteemed Vice Mayor, known for his unwavering commitment to equality and inclusivity, lent his support to the event, joining tens of thousands of attendees in commemorating the historic Stonewall Riots that sparked the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

The Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival, an annual extravaganza that captures the spirit and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, once again proved to be a resounding success. The event, held in the heart of Wilton Manors, showcased a vibrant display of diversity, acceptance, and love. Participants from all walks of life, including LGBTQ+ individuals, allies, local businesses, and community organizations, united to create an atmosphere of joy and acceptance.

As the Vice Mayor of Wilton Manors, Mike Bracchi has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has tirelessly worked to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all residents. His presence at the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival symbolizes the city's commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting equality.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Vice Mayor Mike Bracchi stated, "I am honored to stand alongside the incredible LGBTQ+ community of Wilton Manors in commemorating the historic Stonewall Riots. The Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival is a testament to our city's commitment to equality, love, and acceptance. I am proud to be part of a community that cherishes and celebrates diversity."

The Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival featured a vibrant parade through the city's streets, followed by a joyous festival filled with live performances, art displays, food vendors, and community booths. The event served as a powerful reminder of the progress made in LGBTQ+ rights and the work that remains to ensure a more inclusive society for all.

The Vice Mayor's presence at the event further highlights his dedication to fostering an environment of acceptance, where all residents can thrive without fear of discrimination. His unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community echoes the sentiments of Wilton Manors, a city renowned for its inclusivity and LGBTQ+ pride.

About Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival:

The Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival is an annual event held in Wilton Manors, Florida, to commemorate the Stonewall Riots and celebrate LGBTQ+ rights. The event brings together residents, local businesses, community organizations, and allies to promote inclusivity, acceptance, and love. It features a colorful parade, vibrant festival, and various activities that showcase the diversity and spirit of the LGBTQ+ community.

About Michael “Mike” Bracchi

Bracchi was elected to the Wilton Manors City Commissioner in November, 2020 and appointed as Vice Mayor in 2022. He practices full-time as an attorney and is a Shareholder in the Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC. Bracchi has earned a number of degrees including a Juris Doctor (J.D.), a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), and an M.S. in Business Management and Leadership. Bracchi is licensed to practice law in Florida and New York as well as being licensed to practice as a pharmacist in Florida and New York.