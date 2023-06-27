Mid-Essex Wound Care Nurse Wins Cavell Star Award
Andrea McDonald was awarded a Cavell Star Award for nursing from Geraldine Rogers OBE and Sifiso Mguni, both Nurse Fellows from NHS East of England.
Andrea McDonald is an outstanding nurse of some 40 years of practice. Her dedication, passion and compassion are second to none!”LONDON, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea McDonald, a leading wound care nurse at Provide Community, was surprised with an award ceremony organised by colleagues.
— Stephanie Dawe
On Friday 9th June, Andrea McDonald was awarded a Cavell Star Award for nursing from Geraldine Rogers OBE and Sifiso Mguni, both Nurse Fellows from NHS East of England.
The prestigious Cavell Star Awards are given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants that deliver exceptional care to colleagues, patients and their patient’s families.
The dedicated nurse has recently been working with Mid and South Essex Community Collaborative and NHS England Nurse Fellows to improve wound care within her organisation.
The recent improvements have led Provide Community to implement rolling six-month secondments for nurses, weekly meetings where all teams can meet to discuss patients and mandatory wound care training across the organisation.
Andrea McDonald, winner of the award, said “I was honoured to receive the Cavell Star Award last week. I had no idea that I had even been nominated. I was lost for words and the whole experience brought a tear to my eye.
“This award is not just for me. It represents a huge team effort across the Tissue Viability, Lymphoedema, Lower Limb Service and Community Nurse teams. We have all worked together to improve the lives of our patients.
“Not all wounds will heal, so we want to demonstrate we can improve quality of life through high quality wound care management.
“This work is very important to me, as I know that effective wound care management can mean that our patients can live a more comfortable and confident life.
“Thank you again to the NHS Nurse Fellows and NHS England for this award.”
Stephanie Dawe, CEO of Provide Health, said “Andrea McDonald is an outstanding nurse of some 40 years of practice. Her dedication, passion and compassion are second to none!
“I feel deeply proud to know that Andrea provides the highest level of care to the people of mid-Essex.
“She truly deserves this recognition and whilst it has long since been known she is a Provide Community star she has now rightly been awarded the Cavell Star.”
Olivia Dellar
The Write Impression
+ +44 1473 326907
email us here