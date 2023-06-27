From TV Series to Book Release, Small Town Hero Does It All
Hometown Hustle Guide now available on AmazonMARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Writer, producer, and motivational speaker Natalie K. Hodge has released her fourth book, Hometown Hustle Guide: Simple Tips for Entrepreneurial Success, available now on Amazon.com. With her experiences at the forefront, Natalie wrote the guide to help other entrepreneurs achieve their own definitions of success. “I went from winning Virginia’s largest business pitch competition one year (2022) to judging two competitions the following year. Everything in between was hustle, tears and triumphs,” she said.
In the year after her win of The Gauntlet business pitch competition, Natalie opened RGM Studios in uptown Martinsville and equipped it with high-quality professional production equipment. She employs full-time staff and interns, and she’s an integral part of her local entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Her easy-to-follow guide is a must-have for people looking to start or grow a business. From unlocking passions to finding funding for any hustle, Hometown Hustle Guide: Simple Tips for Entrepreneurial Success details everything needed to become a business owner, including tips that Natalie has learned from experts over the past decade. She infuses her personal thoughts and experiences throughout the book to inspire serious hustlers to pursue their passions. Each chapter ends with reflective questions and space for readers to log their entrepreneurial journeys.
“I work with entrepreneurs every day who skip the basics. I can’t be upset, because for many years, I skipped some of them as well. This book provides readers with the essentials I learned from the successes and failures of running multiple businesses,” Natalie explained. “This guide provides readers with great relationship tools for small business development.”
In line with her previous projects, From Unemployed to Unstoppable: A 30-day Transformation Guide (2019), Metallic Dusty Rose: Poems about Life and Love (2016), and The Biggest BUT in the World (2015), Natalie’s writing inspires audiences to grab life by the horns and hustle hard to make dreams come true.
Hometown Hustle Guide: Simple Tips for Entrepreneurial Success comes shortly after the conclusion of season two of Hodge’s show, Hometown Hustle, a feel-good reality show that features small business owners and the highs and lows of their entrepreneurial journeys. Season two’s ten 22-minute episodes showcases 20 small businesses across 11 counties/cities in southern Virginia. The show is produced by Natalie’s multimedia production company, Rudy’s Girl Media, located in Martinsville, Virginia. All episodes for seasons one and two of Hometown Hustle are available on Rudy’s Girl Media’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/rudysgirlmedia
Discover more about Hometown Hustle at www.HometownHustle.tv and Rudy’s Girl Media at www.RudysGirl.com.
