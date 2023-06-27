Immunoprecipitation Market to be valued at USD 1,109.95 Million, estimated to grow at 5.0% by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Immunoprecipitation Market Size – USD 675 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.0%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in proteomic research and antibodies and reagents” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Immunoprecipitation (IP) market size was USD 675 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing Research & Development (R&D) activities, technological advancements in proteomic research, and rising focus on personalized medicine and prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Immunoprecipitation (IP), followed by Mass Spectrometry (MS), is a popular technique for analyzing protein complexes and effective method for determining protein-protein interactions. IP is a common method for identifying physiologically relevant protein-protein interactions using target protein-specific antibodies to capture proteins that are indirectly bound to a particular target protein. The functions of the target protein and new binding partners, as well as affinities and dynamics of binding, may then be determined by studying these protein complexes.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer details about leading players. The key players in the market are focusing on developing new strategies such as mergers and acquisition, joint ventures, new product launches, agreements, and partnerships to retain their market position and expand their product base.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Abbkine Scientific Co. Ltd, Abcam, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioLegend, Cell Signaling Technology., GenScript Biotech Corporation., Rockland Immunochemicals, and Geno Technology.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global IP market in 2022. This is because ChIP enables the understanding of gene expression and regulation in target cells or tissues by combining proteomic analysis and molecular biology methods. ChIP is a method based on antibodies that is used to selectively enrich certain Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)-binding proteins as well as the DNA that those proteins are meant to bind. Individual protein-DNA interactions, multiple protein-DNA interactions, and combinations of these interactions are all investigated using ChIP to study interactions throughout the entire genome or a subset of genes. ChIP is a technique for obtaining information on the chromatin environment and gene transcription by using antibodies that selectively bind and detect proteins, such as histones, changes in histone, transcription variables, and cofactors.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global IP market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing need of promising technologies, such as IP, to find novel targets and give a thorough grasp of how therapies work both in vitro and in vivo. The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global IP market in 202 This is attributed to increasing focus and awareness about personalized medicine, availability of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific, and increasing government investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnological Research & Development (R&D). Recent trends in a wide range of illnesses including autism and genetic hearing loss are personalized treatments and thorough demographic analysis.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IP market on the basis of product type, technique, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Kits and Reagents

Antibodies

Magnetic Beads

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP)

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)

RNA Immunoprecipitation (RIP)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Contract Research Organizations (CRO’s)

Academic and Research Institutes

The study segments the Immunoprecipitation industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2023 – 2032 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

