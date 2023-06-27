Kevin Waddell Joins Transom Capital Group as Operating Partner

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), a leading operations-focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Kevin Waddell has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Waddell will monitor Transom portfolio companies, evaluate new investment opportunities, and support business development and other business activities of Transom.



Waddell brings almost 40 years of experience to Transom, including deep industry expertise in areas such as distribution and industrial services, technology, and equipment. He began his career as an integrated circuit and computer designer at Hewlett-Packard. After graduating from Stanford Business School, he spent 18 years with The Boston Consulting Group in Chicago and Warsaw, Poland where his practice covered primarily strategy and operations (including purchasing, manufacturing, distribution and supply chain).

Most recently, Waddell was the CEO of SemiTorr Group where he led the growth and transformation of the company from a west-coast regional semiconductor-focused distributor to a value-added supply chain manager national in scope and diversified across multiple industries. SemiTorr Group was a portfolio company of Transom from December 2018 until December 2021, and Waddell will bring his deep knowledge of the specialty distribution space to Transom.

“I’m thrilled to join the Transom team,” said Waddell. “My 3+ years working with them provided me a window into their differentiated approach, workstyle and particularly culture and made it very easy to decide to join when the opportunity arose.”

Russ Roenick, a Managing Partner at Transom, added “Kevin is a battle tested operator, who brings a wealth of knowledge to the Transom operations team. Having worked closely with him during our ownership of SemiTorr Group, we could not be more excited to add his strategic vision and operational acumen to the Transom team.”

About Transom Capital Group

Transom Capital Group is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. The firm’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with management’s industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

