The Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market is Primed for Rapid Expansion.

Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Size – USD 2.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) Market size is expected to reach USD 7.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) market is attributed to emergence of new approaches to harvest network data by using sophisticated big data techniques combined with Machine Learning (ML) and cloud computing.

Technological advancements and rapid digitalization are major factors prompting enterprises to comprise several interconnected networks. Demand for higher bandwidth from enterprises is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. NPMD also help provide uninterrupted network services to customers and enables continuous availability, which is critical for uninterrupted business operations. It minimizes damage, maintains track of network security, reduces loss of productivity in an organization, secures infrastructure from cyberattacks, and addresses network issues.

Cloud-based network performance monitoring and diagnostics is gaining traction due to rapid integration of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), evolution of 5G networks, predictive analytics, and ML. Rising demand for highly scalable and reliable network monitoring equipment is also support market growth. In addition, need for more robust network monitoring capabilities to ensure smooth operation of mission-critical infrastructure and need to resolve downtime issues more rapidly are propelling adoption of this technology.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Cisco Systems,

SolarWinds,

Broadcom,

Ipswitch,

NetBrain,

ManageEngine,

Riverbed,

Paessler,

LogicMonitor,

AppNeta

Some Significant Report Highlights:

Android segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as android-based network monitoring apps are designed for users who want to control outgoing and incoming traffic on their devices. This software displays information on all Internet connections, apps, and services that use Internet traffic and IP-addresses that these apps and services connect with.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises are continuously adopting network performance monitoring and diagnostics to protect their infrastructure from security threats. Rising demand for uninterrupted network services, increasing use of smart home devices, and vigorous network monitoring are factors fueling growth of this segment.

Telecommunication segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for data connectivity. Management of these systems has become tedious in terms of functionality, infrastructure, and scope management. By using network monitoring, the telecommunication industry can keep a track of its infrastructure and detect discrepancies or hardware failures that can cause potential loss in revenue.

The U.K. is witnessing increased adoption of telecommunication and technological innovations in the telecom industry, which is fueling market revenue growth. Telecom industry is growing at a stable rate, which is boosting market growth. The U.K. is a key market in Europe for AI startups among various countries, with sufficient support from the government. Emergence of several startups in the country, which offer network performance monitoring and diagnostics software, is also contributing to market growth.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

Market Insights: An NPMD market analysis provides useful insights into the market's current and future development. It provides a thorough examination of market trends, growth drivers, obstacles, and opportunities. This data assists organisations in making educated decisions and developing successful strategies for capitalising on market opportunities.

Competitive Analysis: Typically, the study includes a competitive landscape analysis that covers the top competitors in the NPMD market. It includes information about their market share, product offers, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. This study helps organisations understand their competition and devise competitive strategies to acquire a competitive advantage.

industry Size and Forecast: The NPMD industry study provides market size information in terms of both value and volume. It also includes historical data as well as market estimates for the future. This data assists businesses in assessing the market's potential and planning their investments accordingly.

Technology and Product study: NPMD market reports frequently contain a detailed study of the market's various technologies and products. They discuss network performance monitoring tools, diagnostics solutions, network traffic analysis, and network visibility solutions, among other things. This study assists firms in understanding the various market options and selecting the best solutions to match their specific needs.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Flow-based Technology

Device Polling Technology

Packet-based Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Windows

iOS

Android

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The report further divides the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

