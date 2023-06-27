Delivery Method: Electronic Mail Reference #: 20-HAFE4-WLCOL-12 Product: Dietary Supplements

Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Mr. Ricardo Mayo-Alvarez Recipient Title President/Owner Duy Drugs Inc. 1730 NW 79th Ave.

Doral, FL 33126

United States doralphar@aol.com Issuing Office: Office of Human and Animal Food Operations Division IV East United States (787) 729-8500

Dear Mr. Mayo-Alvarez:

The Food and Drug Administration has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to Warning Letter 18-HAFE4-WL-05 dated August 28, 2018. It appears that you have addressed the violations contained in this Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.

This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority. The Agency expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Kind regards,

/S/

Edwin Ramos

Director of Compliance Branch

OHAFO, Division IV East