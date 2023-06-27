Concrete Resurfacer Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2023–2030

Reports And Data

Concrete Resurfacer Market report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled “Global Concrete Resurfacer Market Forecast to 2030” that offers a comprehensive overview of the global market including market size, market revenue share, revenue growth rate, current and emerging trends, recent development and advancements, and strategic endeavors of key companies operating in the market. The report is a formulated from data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the leading players in the market and provides an in-depth, segmentation by type, application, and region. The report also provides a study of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global construction and manufacturing industry taking in consideration supply chain disruptions, economic growth slowdown, shutdown of manufacturing facilities and construction activities, and volatility and fluctuations in raw materials prices. In addition, the report covers a comprehensive analysis of growth factors, risks, challenges, and limitations that will offer better insights into market scenario.

Some of the key players operating in the global concrete resurfacer market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Mapei SpA, 3M Company, W. R. Meadows, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Fosroc International Ltd.

The research report provides an extensive analysis of the global Concrete Resurfacer market with a focus on key companies involved in the market and segmentation of the market based on application, types, and regions. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, product launches, licensing agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships among others. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are applied in this study and key statistical data is offered in the forms of diagrams, graphs, charts, tables, figures and other pictorial representation.

Market Overview:

Growing popularity of building information modelling, increasing use of advanced building materials, and development of construction robotics are key trends disrupting the construction and manufacturing industry and are expected to contribute to revenue growth of the Concrete Resurfacer market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings has led to development of intelligent building solutions that provide optimum environment to residents by improving ventilation, reducing energy consumption, and improving overall efficiency of the buildings. Rapid urbanization across the globe has led to development of robust and advanced commercial buildings and with increasing construction activities globally, demand for raw materials and innovations in substantially increasing. Rapid rise in smart, connected cities and growing trend of green construction are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

Market Segmentation:

Regional analysis covers market estimation across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Regional analysis also covers a country-wise analysis to offer key insights into regional spread of the market and provides details about production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import and export, supply and demand ratio, and presence of key players in each region. It provides details about market size, market share, market revenue, industry outlook, and key strategies of market players in each region.

It also offers insights into the segments expected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years and the segment expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue in the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Cement-based concrete resurfacer

• Acrylic-based concrete resurfacer

• Polyurethane-based concrete resurfacer

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Floors

• Walls

• Driveways

• Patios

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

