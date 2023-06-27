Baton Rouge Martial Arts School Has New Owner
James Kissgen of Batton Rouge is now the sole owner of NexGen Martial Arts.BATON ROUGE, LA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- James Kissgen of Batton Rouge is now the sole owner of NexGen Martial Arts. In 2018, Kissgen and a business partner purchased an existing karate school on Highland Road. At the time, Kissgen was nineteen, and he had a goal in mind. “I began my training when I was 4 years old,” Kissgen said. “I wanted to be just like Batman, but my mom just wanted a kid with a little extra focus.” Twenty years later, he’s a fourth-degree black belt and a school owner.
For Kissgen, martial arts are a way of life and, at twelve, he was determined to expand his training and become an instructor. “Teaching something you love brings about mastery,” Kissgen said, “But, for me, the most rewarding aspect has been the positive effects I can have on my students. It makes all the hard work worth it. I was taught that the secret to living is giving.” His efforts have not gone unrecognized. This year Kissgen was nominated by the American Taekwondo Association for Instructor of the Year, and he subsequently received an award as Black Belt of the Year.
Earlier in 2023, Kissgen bought out his business partner and renamed the school NexGen Martial Arts. The decision wasn’t one that Kissgen took lightly. “Being a sole business owner is fraught with risks and stressors. It’s all on me now, yet I welcome it. I welcome the challenges, and I welcome the opportunity to change lives for the better.” When asked what he saw for the future, Kissgen responded, “We are excited to continue to offer next-level martial arts training in the Baton Rouge area for years to come. It’s a dream come true for me, and I really want to pay that forward.”
NexGen Martial Arts has been proudly serving the Baton Rouge area with martial arts programs that teach physical self-defense techniques and important life skills such as discipline, respect, and confidence. Their mission is to use martial arts as a medium to help students embrace personal development and learn valuable life skills. For more information, visit NexGenKarate.com or call (225) 686-6531.
