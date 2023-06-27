P3 and Büyütech Bring First-ever Bird’s Eye View Surround Camera Visibility on Android Automotive OS
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems specialist Büyütech joins P3’s SPARQ IVI, giving drivers all-angle camera visibility - a first for Android Automotive
The ability to see all camera views simultaneously is transformational in terms of driver experience, utility and safety. ”STUTTGART, GERMANY, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- P3 digital services, leading provider of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, announces that camera-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) specialist Büyütech has joined the SPARQ platform, enabling bird’s eye view surround camera visibility for drivers.
— Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.
This integration partnership brings powerful 360-degree spatial awareness and high-utility driver experience to the Android Automotive OS ecosystem for the first time. Meanwhile, carmakers choosing to deploy the fast-growing SPARQ IVI system reap multiple production benefits and cost savings.
In conventional in-car camera systems, the driver accesses multiple separate cameras which show views of the car’s external surroundings from various aspects: front, back, and at the sides. With Büyütech integrated with SPARQ, these disparate camera views are consolidated to provide the driver with a bird’s eye view, and comprehensive all-angle visibility of the car’s surroundings.
With over 12 years of expertise in the field of camera and camera-related technologies, Büyütech specializes in the design, development, and production of ADAS systems. Büyütech has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality and meticulously engineered solutions.
In a significant strategic collaboration, Türkiye's pioneering electric vehicle venture, Togg, has formed a partnership with Büyütech to integrate cutting-edge camera technology into its electric vehicles.
In a classic car or truck camera system, each camera has its own Electronic Control Unit (ECU). With the SPARQ integration with Büyütech, these ECUs are consolidated to merge the images in a single 3D visualization of the car’s exterior. As a result, in addition to delivering unprecedented utility for drivers, the cost of the ECU hardware needed is reduced.
The Büyütech-SPARQ integration consolidates computing logic. This eliminates the need for separate computing power for reading each camera’s data separately. The requirements for hardware and internal cabling are therefore reduced, consequently decreasing the car’s total weight. The result is lower component costs for OEMs and increased fuel efficiency.
When considering high vehicle production volumes, this affords the carmaker many manufacturing cost savings. Thus, pricing for consumers can potentially be reduced. Meanwhile, drivers get a better user experience with instant all-angle viewing.
“P3 continues to move the needle when it comes to creating truly user-centric IVI,” commented Omer Orkun Duztas, Büyütech Co-Founder & CEO. “Büyütech and P3 share a vision for elevating the in-vehicle environment with game-changing functionality, usability and safety, and for providing the car industry with innovations that improve production efficiencies and save on costs.”
“The ability to see all camera views simultaneously is transformational in terms of driver experience, utility and safety,” comments Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services. “Additionally, in giving OEMs the opportunity to cut manufacturing costs, Büyütech technology is demonstrably a very significant advancement for the SPARQ platform, and we are absolutely delighted that Büyütech is joining us in bringing next generation Android-powered IVI to the automotive industry and to consumers.”
About P3 digital services
P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s flagship IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges.
www.sparqos.com, www.p3-group.com
About Büyütech
Büyütech has accumulated extensive experience in the field of cameras and camera-related technologies since 2011, in a broad spectrum of sectors, from industrial image processing to defense industry and consumer electronics. Büyütech's 90K+ products are used in 120 countries. Currently, the company is focused exclusively on perception technologies, employing a multidisciplinary team proficient in both hardware and software to ensure seamless product development. Büyütech specializes in design and manufacture of high-quality and optimized camera-based advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions. Its comprehensive range of offerings includes interior and exterior monitoring systems that assist drivers and facilitate autonomous driving. Büyütech follows robust product development processes and manufactures all its automotive-grade products at its IATF16949 compliant production facility. For more information, please visit https://buyutech.com.tr.
Cynthia Ritchie
White Tiger Communications Ltd.
+ +442045187555
cynthia@whitetigercommunications.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn