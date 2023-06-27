Harri Serves Up Innovation with Enhanced Capabilities

Frontline Employee Experience Platform Unveils Latest Product Updates, Designed to Deliver Customer Business Growth Through the Workforce

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harri, the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 22,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, today shared details of its latest quarterly product release. Designed to help customers drive business growth through their workforce, the updates to the Harri platform empower managers to be more proactive and productive and deliver intuitive and refreshing user experiences to remove friction for frontline teams.



Harri CEO Luke Fryer shared, “Recent research found that frontline talent remains scarce, making recruiting an operational priority for these organizations. Committed to continued innovation, one of the primary goals with this release was to make Harri easier to work with, giving our customers the ability to focus on retention and empowering their frontline teams.”

Select features included in this release are:

The Harri Platform: New Open API Platform – Enables Harri customers to set up seamless cross-platform integrations with other solutions, such as HR, POS and payment systems. Multi-Unit Manager View – Allows managers to understand what is happening across all the locations they manage, including sales and labor forecasting against actuals in real-time.

Talent Acquisition and Onboarding: Conversational Onboarding and WOTC Screening – Offers guided onboarding and WOTC screening for applicants using Harri’s AI chatbot, Carri, sent by SMS in the U.S. or WhatsApp in the U.K. to ensure a simple, frictionless new hire journey. User Experience Refresh – With a slicker, more responsive experience, talent acquisition managers will benefit from streamlined workflows, improved ease-of-use and shortened time spent on hiring tasks.

Workforce Management (Scheduling, Time and Attendance): Enhanced Shift Differential Pay – This expands the existing differential payment functionality, giving managers more flexibility in how they can incentivize employees to pick up harder-to-fill shifts. Live Shift View - Real-time view of the active shift, including positions, breaks, and late in or out.





To learn more about what else is new from Harri and see the platform in action, request a demo.

About Harri

Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience. The Harri platform is built for companies that have service at the heart of their business and believe that the customer experience will never exceed the employee experience. The Harri suite of talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement and compliance technologies enable organizations to intelligently attract, manage, engage and retain the best talent to run and improve their business. Harri serves over 22,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.harri.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Harri kate@devonpr.com