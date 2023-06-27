2032 Edge Data Center Market Research Report : An In-Depth Examination of the Current Situation & Future growth Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need for data security and privacy is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Edge Data Center Market Size – USD 8.70 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Europe

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report on the Global "Edge Data Center Market " is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Edge Data Center Market is dominated by key Players, such as [Fujitsu, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Eaton Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Vertiv Group Corp., EdgeConneX Inc., DC BLOX, Compass Datacenters, Schneider Electric, 365 Data Centers. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Stake holders and other participants in the global Edge Data Center Market will be able to gain the upper hand by using the report as a powerful resource for their business needs.

The global edge data center market size was USD Billion 8.70 in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing production and consumption of data by various industries is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth. Edge computing enables Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT)-based applications that are data-intensive. These technologies will function even more quickly and with little latency due to 5G. The development of communications capabilities and their integration into edge data centers are initiatives that engineers are working on. These decentralized facilities will soon serve as specialized 5G providers for companies operating on both public as well as private networks. With the aid of this technology, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) can include data centers in client-facing clouds.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the edge data center market. Edge data centers refer to smaller, decentralized facilities located closer to the end-users and the points of data generation.During the pandemic, there was a rapid increase in remote work, online learning, and e-commerce activities, leading to a surge in internet traffic and the need for faster and more reliable data processing and storage solutions. Edge data centers played a crucial role in meeting these demands by reducing latency and improving network performance.The pandemic also highlighted the importance of edge computing in enabling emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G connectivity. These technologies require real-time data processing capabilities and low latency, which are provided by edge data centers.

𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: 𝟐𝟓𝟎

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬. 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The proliferation of connected devices and the rise in digital content consumption have led to a massive influx of data. Edge data centers provide the necessary infrastructure to process and store this data closer to the source, reducing latency and improving response times.

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: Industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and retail require real-time analytics for efficient operations. Edge data centers enable the processing of data locally, allowing for faster insights and decision-making.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬

𝟏. 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Edge Data Center

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Edge Data Center Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Edge Data Center Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜: The proliferation of digital content, connected devices, and data-intensive applications has led to a significant increase in data volume and traffic. Edge data centers help alleviate the strain on centralized data centers by processing and storing data closer to the source, reducing latency and improving performance.

𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲-𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Many applications, such as real-time analytics, IoT, AI, and immersive experiences, require low latency to function effectively. Edge data centers bring computing resources closer to the edge of the network, reducing the distance data needs to travel and enabling real-time processing and response.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: The expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and the increasing number of connected devices generate vast amounts of data. Edge data centers provide the necessary infrastructure to process and analyze this data locally, enabling faster insights and decision-making.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐)

Solutions

Power

Cooling

DCIM and Analytics

Network Equipment

Others

Services

Integration and Implementation

Consulting

Managed

𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐)Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Smart Cities

Autonomous Vehicles

Industrial Automation

Content Delivery

Others

𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Logistics and Transportation

Gaming & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

𝟐.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The edge data center market refers to the industry focused on providing decentralized, localized data processing and storage facilities. These centers are strategically located closer to the points of data generation and end-users, reducing latency and improving network performance.Edge data centers have gained prominence due to the increasing demand for real-time data processing, low-latency applications, and the rapid growth of emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, and 5G. They play a crucial role in supporting these technologies by enabling faster insights, enhancing decision-making, and facilitating efficient operations.The market is driven by factors such as the exponential growth of data volume, the need for low latency in latency-sensitive applications, the expansion of the IoT ecosystem, the deployment of 5G networks, and the requirements for data sovereignty and compliance.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global Edge Data Center Market Size – USD 8.70 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Europe

Key players in the Edge Data Center include Fujitsu, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Eaton Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Vertiv Group Corp., EdgeConneX Inc., DC BLOX, Compass Datacenters, Schneider Electric, 365 Data Centers.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

