ClearML Receives 2023 "Best MLOps Platform" Award in Sixth Annual AI Breakthrough Awards
ClearML is recognized for its market-leading, open source, end-to-end AI and ML platform
AI and machine learning tools and platforms help companies overcome the challenges and complexities of developing, managing, and deploying Generative AI and ML models into production.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearML, the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best MLOps Platform" award in the sixth annual 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards by AI Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market. ClearML recently announced several groundbreaking solutions that helped the company win the “Best MLOPs Platform” category, including its recent release of ClearGPT, the first generative AI platform that transcends enterprise ChatGPT challenges.
The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including generative AI, computer vision, deep learning, NLP, AI applications, and more. Tech Breakthrough has worked with hundreds of industry leading companies, including Cisco, Intel, Samsung, American Express, NetApp, Philips, HP, Qualcomm, Spotify, Comcast, AT&T, Microsoft, Lenovo, Quicken, and more to drive business results. This year's program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 20 different countries.
"We're thrilled to be named the 'Best MLOps Platform' at such a vital time in machine learning and AI development,” said Moses Guttmann, CEO & Co-Founder, ClearML. “AI and machine learning tools and platforms help companies overcome the challenges and complexities of developing, managing, and deploying Generative AI and ML models into production. You can’t decouple processes and technology – and that is why unified MLOps platforms are a game changer. They provide the continuous orchestration and automation of the entire AI lifecycle process that makes commercializing machine learning possible. Companies can seamlessly experiment, develop, deploy, monitor, and retrain models in a repeatable automated process. This helps them derive business value and innovation from their data, dramatically expediting time to market, revenue, and value.”
About AI Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit https://aibreakthroughawards.com/.
About ClearML
ClearML is used by more than 1,300 enterprise customers to develop a highly repeatable process for their end-to-end AI model lifecycle, from product feature exploration to model deployment and monitoring in production. Use all of our modules for a complete ecosystem or plug in and play with the tools you have. ClearML is trusted by more than 150,000 forward-thinking Data Scientists, Data Engineers, ML Engineers, DevOps, Product Managers and business unit decision makers at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide within industries such as healthcare, CPG, retail, financial services, insurance, technology, adtech, and manufacturing, among others. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://clear.ml.
Noam Harel
ClearML
Introduction to ClearML