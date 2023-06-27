Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Expected to Witness Sustainable Growth Over 2031

The growing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements among consumers has fueled the market's expansion for nutraceutical ingredients.

Growing customer preference for natural food products, rise in popularity of probiotic dietary supplements, increase in concerns of consumers regarding preventative healthcare.

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Nutraceutical Ingredients industry generated $163.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $327.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The most popular category of components for nutraceuticals will continue to be nutrients, which include proteins, fibers, and different specific functional additions. As food and beverage manufacturers throughout the world roll out new high-value-added nutritious preparations, proteins will experience the fastest growth. The demand for functional additives and fiber nutrients will rise as a result of growing clinical proof of their health benefits and rising usage in specialized foods and beverages.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The region that dominated the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant expansion over the past several years as a result of the participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, all these nutraceutical ingredients market trends are driving the market growth.

Due to the relevance of the nutraceutical ingredients in boosting the immune system, they have a favorable effect on the nutraceutical ingredients market. The nutraceutical components, in particular, have been recognized as an excellent additional strategy for treating the coronavirus. Probiotic products, for instance, were in high demand globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers and Opportunities

Growing customer preference for natural food products, increase in popularity of probiotic dietary supplements, rising concerns of consumers about preventative healthcare and the effectiveness of these substances on their health, increase in consumer preference for functional foods, and surge in incidence of chronic diseases among the population propel the growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market.

Based on type, the probiotics segment held the largest share of nearly one-third of the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Probiotics render health benefits in the large intestine such as the reduced risk of cancer and increased absorption of calcium and magnesium. Probiotics are usually found in fermented food or taken as supplements. However, the proteins segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.1% in 2031. Proteins have gained significant importance in human life as it plays various roles in the human body such as transporting molecules throughout the body and protecting the body from viruses and bacteria.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

-> By type, the probiotics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $52,725.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $102,175.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

-> By form, the dry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $92,372.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $179,258.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

-> Depending on application, the functional food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $63,634.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $127,635.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.4%.

-> Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $55,573.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $105,076.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

By application, it is classified into dietary supplements, functional food & beverage, animal nutrition, others. The dietary supplements segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is growing as a result of the numerous health advantages provided by dietary supplements, including improvements in the balance of the gut microflora, increased bulk and regularity of the intestines, increased calcium absorption and improvement in bone density, enhancement of immune function, reduction in the release of toxins that can cause fatty liver and other diseases, decreased risk of cardiovascular diseases, control of blood sugar, and potential reductions in risk of certain cancers.

