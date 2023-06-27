Adaptive Learning Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Price, Report And Forecast 2023-2028
With personalized learning experiences, AI-driven algorithms, and interactive content, adaptive learning is reshaping classrooms worldwide.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Adaptive Learning Market Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global adaptive learning market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like applications, components, deployment, end uses, and major regions.
Adaptive Learning Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): Over USD 2.47 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 23.40%
The education sector is adopting adaptive learning solutions to better understand the capabilities, learning patterns, and interests of students. Some of the prominent adaptive learning market trends include the increasing classroom size, the surging utilisation of innovative technologies in educational settings, and the increasing attempts to meet the individual learning requirements of students.
In addition, governments and private institutions globally are attempting to increase the quality of education and boost personalised learning, hence driving the market for adaptive learning.
Businesses are increasingly harnessing the benefits of adaptive learning to provide flexible and tailored learning experiences to their employees and identify and address learning gaps. Moreover, adaptive learning can support businesses to enhance time efficiency, improve employee proficiency, and effectively address competency gaps.
Adaptive Learning Industry Definition and Major Segments
Adaptive learning refers to a teaching methodology that provides customised educational content to students based on their learning capabilities and preferences. It encompasses the use of different technologies, including machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and computer algorithms, to tailor learning paths for students. Adaptive learning offers various benefits, including enhanced flexibility, increased student engagement, and improved student support and satisfaction.
The market, on the basis of application, is categorised into:
EdTech Companies
Educational Institutes
Based on component, the market is divided into:
Platform
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By deployment, the market is segmented into:
Cloud
On-Premises
The major end uses of adaptive learning are:
Academic
K-12
Higher Education
Enterprise
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise
Large Enterprise
The major regional markets of adaptive learning include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The increasing popularity of e-learning, the surging accessibility to the internet, and favourable government initiatives aimed at driving skill-based learning are positively influencing the adaptive learning market demand.
There is an increasing integration of AI in adaptive learning models to personalise learning for students and enable them to learn according to their own learning systems. AI-based adaptive learning systems can also analyse the performance of students to provide personalised feedback, increase their engagement, and improve their learning outcomes.
AI-based adaptive learning systems are also expected to reduce the burden on educators while allowing them to track the progress of students. In the forecast period, the adaptive learning market is expected to be fuelled by the increasing shift from conventional learning methodologies to tailored systems and the introduction of innovative adaptive learning platforms by key players.
Key Market Players
The major players in the adaptive learning market report are McGraw Hill, Pearson Education Inc., John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Stride, Inc., and ACT, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the basis of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
