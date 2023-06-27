Surgical Imaging Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, Projected Worth USD 3.88 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing government initiations for the development of surgical imaging services is a major factor driving surgical imaging market revenue growth

The global surgical imaging market size was USD 2.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Surgical Imaging Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Generally speaking, the research is gathered from manufacturers, vendors, research papers, product catalogues, and other sources before being further confirmed. In terms of market prediction, industry segmentation, business models, and other criteria, the analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative research. Other elements that define the Surgical Imaging Market industry, such as the competitive landscape, important players, and relevant market strategies and revenue development, are also incorporated in studies to further retain their strategic worth.

The surgical imaging market is a rapidly growing sector within the healthcare industry. It involves the use of advanced imaging technologies to aid surgeons during various surgical procedures. These technologies provide real-time visualization of the surgical site, enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision and accuracy. The global surgical imaging market size was USD 2.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in imaging technologies, and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

One of the key drivers of the surgical imaging market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and orthopedic disorders. These conditions often require surgical interventions, and the use of surgical imaging technologies can greatly enhance the success rates of these procedures. Additionally, the aging population is also contributing to the growth of the market, as older individuals are more prone to developing chronic diseases that may require surgical treatment.

Advancements in imaging technologies have also played a significant role in the growth of the surgical imaging market. The development of high-resolution imaging systems, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and ultrasound, has revolutionized the field of surgery. These technologies provide detailed and accurate images of the internal structures, allowing surgeons to visualize the target area and plan their surgical approach accordingly. Furthermore, the integration of imaging technologies with surgical instruments and navigation systems has further improved surgical outcomes.

Despite the numerous drivers, the surgical imaging market also faces certain restraints. One of the major challenges is the high cost associated with these advanced imaging technologies. The initial investment required for acquiring and maintaining these systems can be substantial, limiting their adoption in certain healthcare facilities, especially in developing regions. Additionally, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals who are proficient in operating these complex imaging systems can also hinder market growth.

In terms of recent product launches, several top companies in the surgical imaging market have introduced innovative solutions to enhance surgical procedures. For instance, Siemens Healthineers launched the Cios Fit, a mobile C-arm system that provides high-quality imaging during surgical interventions. This system offers advanced imaging capabilities, such as 3D imaging and low-dose radiation, improving patient safety and surgical precision.

Another notable product launch is the Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition by Ziehm Imaging. This mobile C-arm system combines 2D and 3D imaging technologies, allowing surgeons to visualize the surgical site from different angles. The system also offers advanced features, such as live 3D navigation and virtual fluoroscopy, enabling real-time guidance during complex procedures.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Surgical Imaging Market Report:

Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GE HealthCare., Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hologic, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Hyperfine, Inc., Allengers

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The endoscopy segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the rising product launching by leading companies. For instance, on 14 September 2022, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of VISERA ELITE III, a new surgical visualization platform created to meet the requirements of medical professionals able to perform endoscopic practices in a wide range of medical disciplines.

The neurosurgeries accounted for a significantly fast revenue growth rate in 2022 owing to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases such as increasing prevalence of brain injuries and neurodegenerative diseases. According to a report, on 19 February 2022, in the United States, Alzheimer's disease affects 5.8 billion individuals aged 65 and up. 80% of them are 75 years old or older. Alzheimer's disease is thought to affect between 60% and 70% of the approximately 50 billion dementia sufferers globally. As a result, demand for this segment is being driven by the use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans for the diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases.

The surgical imaging market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to the increasing adoption of surgical imaging. The most popular primary tool for analyzing the phases of diseases or tumors, cancer, and developing treatment plans is CT imaging, which is raising the demand for surgical imaging services in this region. On 30 September 2021, Harvard Medical School reported that the country can perform more than 80 million CT scans.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Endoscopy

Angiography

Laparoscopy

C-arms

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Image intensifier

Flat panel detector

Regional Outlook

