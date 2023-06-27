India Teleradiology Market Size to Grow at 16.9% CAGR by 2028 | Industry Analysis Report

India Teleradiology Market Report

The rising preference for remote care among the masses majorly drives the market in India

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “India Teleradiology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the India teleradiology market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the India Teleradiology Market?

The India teleradiology market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during 2023-2028.

What is teleradiology?

Teleradiology is a medical imaging technique that comprises the transmission of medical images, such as x-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs), ultrasound scans, and computed tomography (CT) scans, from one place to another. It offers easy accessibility that enables quick transmission of medical images in multiple locations. It allows physicians to diagnose patients from a remote location and provide them with better access to medical care by analyzing and reviewing patient images. As it is cost-effective compared to traditional radiology services, the demand for teleradiology is increasing in India.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India teleradiology industry?

At present, the rising prevalence of target diseases among individuals represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth in India.

Apart from this, the increasing emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing in teleradiology for enhanced treatment is bolstering the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rising adoption of teleradiology, as it allows remote access to radiologists, is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing demand for safe and secure medical imaging solutions is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, the increasing number of medical imaging procedures to diagnose several diseases is supporting the growth of the market in India.

Furthermore, the rising demand for teleradiology, as it benefits in early diagnosis of various diseases among the masses, is propelling the growth of the market in the country.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

• Software and Services

• Hardware

Breakup by Imaging Technique:

• X-rays

• Computed Tomography (CT)

• Ultrasound

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Nuclear Imaging

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

