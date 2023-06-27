Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, Estimated Worth USD 2.27 Billion by 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market Trends – Increasing penetration of drones in e-commerce last mile delivery

Increasing adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) in defense and military intelligence are some key factors driving the market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Generally speaking, the research is gathered from manufacturers, vendors, research papers, product catalogues, and other sources before being further confirmed. In terms of market prediction, industry segmentation, business models, and other criteria, the analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative research. Other elements that define the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market industry, such as the competitive landscape, important players, and relevant market strategies and revenue development, are also incorporated in studies to further retain their strategic worth.

The global aircraft micro turbine engine market size was USD 1.31 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the need for lightweight and efficient propulsion systems, and advancements in micro turbine engine technology. Micro turbine engines are compact, lightweight, and highly efficient power sources that are used in small aircraft, including UAVs and personal air vehicles (PAVs).

According to a report by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the number of registered UAVs in the United States reached over 1.7 million in 2020, indicating the growing market for micro turbine engines in the UAV sector. The report also projected a significant increase in commercial UAV operations, further driving the demand for efficient and reliable propulsion systems.

One of the key drivers of the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine market is the rising adoption of UAVs for various applications, including military surveillance, aerial photography, agriculture, and package delivery. Micro turbine engines offer several advantages for UAVs, such as high power-to-weight ratio, fuel flexibility, and the ability to operate in extreme environmental conditions. These engines provide the necessary thrust and endurance for longer flight times and payload capacity, making them an ideal choice for UAV manufacturers and operators.

The demand for lightweight and efficient propulsion systems is another major driver of the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine market. Micro turbine engines are known for their compact size and high power output, making them suitable for small aircraft that require lightweight propulsion solutions. These engines offer improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced overall performance compared to traditional piston engines. The lightweight design of micro turbine engines also contributes to increased payload capacity and extended flight range, further driving their adoption in the aviation industry.

However, there are also certain restraints and challenges that the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine market faces. One of the primary restraints is the high cost associated with micro turbine engines. These engines require advanced manufacturing techniques and materials, resulting in higher production costs compared to conventional piston engines. The cost factor can limit the adoption of micro turbine engines, particularly in cost-sensitive sectors such as recreational aviation. Additionally, the strict regulatory requirements and safety considerations in the aviation industry pose challenges for market growth.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market Report:

PBS AEROSPACE Inc., Barnard Microsystems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Zanzottera Technologies S.r.l., GE Aerospace, Orbital Corporation, Meggitt PLC, Maxon International Ltd., Loweheiser S.L, Cosworth LLC, UAV Turbines, Inc. and others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The turbojet micro turbines segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Lighter, more fuel-efficient versions of conventionally effective turbojet engines are known as turbojet micro engines. Defense and military UAV Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) organizations across the globe are significantly acquiring turbojet micro engines for production of new and advanced UAV aircraft for combat and attack purposes.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are significantly adopted in commercial applications across various industries including energy, utilities, agriculture, logistics, and other industries. According to The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S., in financial year 2022 349,580 commercial drones were registered.

The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Major aircraft drone OEM manufacturers, such as are receiving large contracts to build aircraft micro turbine engines. Furthermore, various aircraft OEM firms are investing in Research and Development (R&D) efforts for electric aircraft production, which is likely to drive revenue growth of this segment throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Turbojet Micro Turbines

Turbofan Micro Turbines

Turboshaft Micro Turbines

Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Micro Turbines

Hybrid-Electric Micro Turbines

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

General Aviation

Light Aircraft

Light Business Jets

Commercial aviation

Military Aviation

Military Aircraft

Military Drones

Air mobility

Air taxis

Cargo drones

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

