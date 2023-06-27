India Real Estate Market to Hit US$ 780.6 Billion (CAGR of 9.2%) During 2023-2028

India Real Estate Market Report

India's real estate market continues to witness impressive growth, fueled by increasing urbanization and favorable government policies.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Real Estate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India real estate market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India real estate market size reached US$ 256.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 780.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2023-2028.

Real estate comprises a range of properties, including buildings, vacant land, roads, structures, utility systems, and agricultural lands, such as farms, orchards, ranches, and timberland. It also consists of undeveloped property and housing structures like apartments, condominiums, townhouses, single-family homes, and other living arrangements. Besides this, it includes industrial, residential, and commercial properties, such as offices, parking lots, medical shops, hotels, shopping malls, individual stores, and industrial buildings. In recent years, the real estate sector in India is witnessing heavy investments as it offers high returns on investment (ROI) and lucrative tax benefits.

India Real Estate Market Trends:

The India real estate market is primarily driven by the rising sales of residential properties owing to the expanding population, inflating consumer purchasing power, and elevating urbanization levels. Apart from this, the surging demand for modern office spaces coupled with the emerging trend of urban and semi-urban lodging is creating a favorable outlook for the market. In addition, the Government of India (GOI) is taking supportive initiatives to promote development in the real estate sector, such as the introduction of the smart city project, service tax exemption, interest subsidy on home loans for buyers, and Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) exemption.

Along with this, due to rapid growth in the e-commerce and telecommunication industries, the escalating need for warehousing and storage facilities and resilient data center infrastructure is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of 5G technology and data localization norms, emerging trends of nuclear families, easy availability of housing loans, and rising construction and renovation activities are other factors propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Property:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Land

Breakup by Business:

• Sales

• Rental

Breakup by Mode:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

