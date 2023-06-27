Food Automation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Food Automation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Food Automation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s food automation market forecast, the food automation market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.59 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global food automation industry is due to the rising adaptability of automation. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest food automation market share. Major food automation companies include ABB Ltd., GEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG
Food Automation Market Segments
●By Type: Motors And Generators, Motor Controls, Discrete Controllers And Visualization, Rotary Products, Linear Products, Other Types
●By Operation: Semi Automatic, Fully Automatic
●By Component: Plant Instrumentation, Plant-Level Controls, Enterprise-Level Controls
●By Application: Bakery Products, Drinks, Candy, Snacks, Fruits And Vegetables, Meat, Other Applications
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Food automation aims primarily to improve line efficiencies, increase productivity and production quality, and increase profit. Food automation is used in multiple food processing activities to reduce human input in food processing tasks. It is also used for food packaging, raw material mixing, and preparation area of products for quality and hygiene production.
The Table Of Content For The Food Automation Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Food Automation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Food Automation Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
