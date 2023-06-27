Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Reach USD 222.48 Billion by 2028, Growing at 10.1% CAGR : Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is projected to experience a growth rate of 10.1% from USD 106.47 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 222.48 Billion by 2028. This significant growth is driven by the increasing acceptance and preference of patients towards advanced treatments for cancer compared to conventional methods.

Each year, cancer research centers invest a substantial amount in research and development (R&D) to combat severe and chronic diseases like cancer. This investment greatly contributes to the growth of the market. Clinical research and studies have shown that immunotherapy treatments for cancer offer long-lasting effectiveness, with sustained efficacy even after completing the treatment.

Moreover, the rising awareness of various cancer treatment options in the coming years is expected to drive the demand for cancer immunotherapy. A major factor fueling the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market is the increasing prevalence of cancer during the forecast period. For example, the National Cancer Institute reported that approximately 1.8 million people are projected to be diagnosed with cancer in the United States in 2020.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global cancer immunotherapy market is driven by various technologies and applications. In terms of technology, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, cell therapies, immune system modulators, adoptive cell transfer, cytokines, and other advanced methods play significant roles. These technologies are projected to contribute to the revenue growth of the market between 2020 and 2028.

In the application segment, cancer immunotherapy finds utility in treating a range of cancers. Head & neck cancer, blood cancers, liver cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, and other types of cancer are key areas where immunotherapy is applied. The revenue generated from these applications is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the end-use outlook of the cancer immunotherapy market encompasses various industries and sectors. Medical use, including hospitals and healthcare facilities, is a major end-use segment for cancer immunotherapy. Additionally, industries such as paints and coatings, household & personal care, printing inks, and others also utilize cancer immunotherapy in their respective fields. These diverse end-use applications are expected to drive the revenue and volume growth of the market in the coming years.

Strategic development:

Roche's immunotherapy drug Tecentriq received approval from the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in May 2020 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients.

In an ongoing endeavor to establish a lucrative oncology business, Gilead has entered into a 10-year partnership with Arcus Biosciences to jointly develop and market cancer immunotherapies. This collaboration adds to Gilead's continuous efforts in Foster City, California, to achieve success in the field of oncology.

The FDA granted approval to Calquence in 2020 for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) in adult patients.

Competitive Landscape:

• The report profiles several major market players in the field of cancer immunotherapy, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis International Ag, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Seattle Genetics Inc, Printegra, Gristone Oncology, Inc, and Pfizer Inc. These companies hold significant positions in the market and contribute to its growth and development.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb is a renowned pharmaceutical company known for its innovative cancer treatments. Novartis International Ag is a global healthcare company involved in research, development, and manufacturing of a wide range of medicines, including cancer immunotherapies. Celgene Corporation focuses on developing therapies for cancer and other serious diseases.

• Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies, including cancer immunotherapies. Merck & Co. Inc. is a leading pharmaceutical company that has made significant contributions to the field of cancer treatment, including immunotherapies. Janssen Global Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is engaged in research and development of immunotherapeutic solutions for cancer.

• Seattle Genetics Inc, Printegra, Gristone Oncology, Inc, and Pfizer Inc. are also prominent players in the market. These companies bring their expertise and resources to the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies.

The inclusion of these key market players in the report highlights their influence and impact on the cancer immunotherapy market. Their research, development, and marketing efforts contribute to the advancements in cancer treatment and provide hope for patients worldwide.

Browse for more reports:

