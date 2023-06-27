Connected Healthcare Market Size Expected To Reach $345 Billion By 2027

Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers connected healthcare market analysis and every facet of the connected healthcare market research. As per TBRC’s connected healthcare market forecast, the connected healthcare market size is predicted to reach a value of $345.49 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 28.3% through the forecast period.

The growing integration of IT in healthcare is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, AirStrip, AgaMatrix, AliveCor, Inc., Apple Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm, SAP, Oracle, Accenture, Honeywell Life Care Solutions.

Global Connected Healthcare Market Segments

1) By Type: e-Prescription, mHealth Services, mHealth Devices

2) By Function: Remote Patient Monitoring, Clinical Monitoring, Telemedicine, Other Functions

3) By Application: Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis And Treatment, Education And Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness And Prevention

4) By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Monitoring

This type of networked healthcare system is a healthcare management system that uses technology to deliver treatment remotely.

