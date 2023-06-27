Xylitol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Xylitol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Xylitol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers xylitol market analysis and every facet of the xylitol market research. As per TBRC’s xylitol global market forecast, the xylitol market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.56 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.
The rising demand for sugar-free confectionery is expected to drive the xylitol market demand in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest xylitol market share. Major players in the market include CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Dynamic Food Ingredients Corporation, Dupont Nutrition & Health (Dupont Danisco), Ingredion Incorporated, Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Nova Green Inc., Roquette Freres, Shandong Futaste Co. Ltd., Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., Zuchem.
Xylitol Market Segments
1) By Type: Wood Fibrous Sweetener, Birch Xylitol, Corn Xylitol, Other Types
2) By Form: Solid, Liquid
3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Oral Hygiene Products, Cosmetics And Toiletries, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications
This type of substance is a calorie-free sugar alternative with a low glycemic index. This type of substance also improves dental health, possesses antioxidant properties, and prevents ear infections.
