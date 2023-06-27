GJK Facility Services donates to brain Cancer for children

This project focuses on improving treatment and survival for children with some of the most high-risk brain cancers.

Brain cancer accounts for 40 percent of paediatric cancer deaths.” — Matt Dunn

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently GJK donated $20,000 to another wonderful cause

This project focuses on improving treatment and survival for children with some of the most high-risk brain cancers.

Brain cancer accounts for 40 percent of paediatric cancer deaths. There has been no significant improvement in survival rates in decades. High-grade gliomas (HGG) are particularly aggressive and deadly brain tumours.

Genetic mutations alter the activity of proteins controlling the growth and survival of cancer cells. For children diagnosed with HGG, we are yet to understand how these pathways function.

This project, led by Associate Professor Matt Dun, will combine the investigation of tumour genomics and protein architecture to establish patient-specific therapeutic options with the greatest chance of survival.

Thank you from the researcher

Associate Professor Matt Dun

Associate Proffessor Matt Dun is an NHMRC research fellow from The University of Newcastle in the Shcool of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy. He has been supported by TKCP since October of 2021. Assoc. Prof. Dun has personal experience of childhood cancer with his daughter affected. Matt's daughter Josie was diagnosed with deadly brain stem cancer, Diffuse Instrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) at 2 years of age. Josie died 22 months later. This experience saw Dr Dun shift focus from blood cancer to brain cancers where he continues his research efforts to increase understanding regarding the pathophysiology of the disease and improve survivability.

The Kids' Cancer Project is an independent national charity supporting childhood cancer research. Since 1993 with strong community support, we've committed $70 million dollars to scientific studies to help children with many types of cancer.

The Zero Childhood Cancer Program (ZERO), which has been supported by The Kids’ Cancer Project since 2015, is being expanded to all Australian's aged 0 to 18 years with any type of cancer.

The expansion of ZERO is thanks to a $67 million investment from the Australian Government and Minderoo Foundation. This massive boost in funding means that now, any Australian child diagnosed with cancer will be able to benefit from life changing DNA sequencing − not only influencing diagnosis but also prognosis and treatment strategies.

In 2015 The Kids’ Cancer Project began its funding to establish the initial framework of the personalised medicine platform that was to become the Zero Childhood Cancer Program.

