Biobased Polyamide Market Share & Size Worth USD 539.8 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

High demand for biobased Polyamide (PA), in response to environmental concerns is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Emergen research's latest document, titled 'Biobased Polyamide market' is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Biobased Polyamide market.

The global biobased Polyamide (PA) market size is expected to reach USD 539.8 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for biobased Polyamide (PA), in response to environmental concerns is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Development of PA from renewable resources, one of the most significant engineering plastics used on a large scale, helps to reduce carbon footprint and positively affect life-cycle assessments of plastic products. Green materials with little influence on environment are multiplying every year. Since ecomaterials are becoming more significant from an economic and ecological standpoint, it is warranted to develop ecologically friendly and sustainable polyamide manufacture from renewable feedstock. In addition, increasing manufacturing of polyamide in the consumer markets, is expected to drive market revenue growth.

However, end-of-life processing options for biobased polymers raise issues related to environment and finances, is a major factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Although these are created from renewable biological components, as their name implies, biobased polymers do not necessarily decay spontaneously.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2023- 2032

CAGR: 6.2%

Base Year: 2022

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

BASF SE, DSM, Evonik, Ascend Performance Materials, DuPont, Arkema, LANXESS, Honeywell International Inc., INVISTA, and Solvay.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 16 March 2022, Avient unveiled Nymax BIO Formulations, a line of bio-based polyamide products that help customers meet their sustainability goals. These innovative materials also address long-standing problem of unfavorable water absorption levels in commercially available bio-derived polyamide polymers. It has been established that items created from renewable, plant-based raw materials have a significantly lower carbon footprint than those made from traditional petroleum-based feedstock.

The polyamide 6 segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global biobased PA market during the forecast period. This is due to high demand for PA6 in several engineering thermoplastic applications. When dried, PA6 possesses a high degree of stiffness and strength in addition to having great heat and chemical resistance. Given PA6's design versatility and urgent requirement of its heat and chemical resistance, it is commonly utilized as a metal alternative in automobile parts.

The textile segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global biobased PA market during the forecast period due to increasing sustainability in the textile industry. Textile solutions and products must benefit the whole consumer chain and be less destructive to environment from the point of production to end customers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biobased polyamide market on the basis of type, precursor, material, end-use, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Polyamide 6

Polyamide 6, 6

Polyamide 10

Polyamide 11

· Precursor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Castor oil-based Polyamide Long-chain (CPL)

Azelaiic acid DiAmine (ADA)

Hexamethylenediamine (HDMA)

· Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Fiber

Plastics

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Textile

Automotive

Film and Coating

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Electrical & Electronics

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Biobased Polyamide market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Biobased Polyamide market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Biobased Polyamide industry by 2032?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Biobased Polyamide market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Biobased Polyamide industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

