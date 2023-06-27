Angiography Equipment Market share & Size Worth USD 20.32 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for interventional angiography systems in minimally invasive surgeries is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The panoramic view of the Angiography Equipment market entails useful insights into the estimated Angiography Equipment market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.

The global angiography equipment market size is expected to reach USD 20.32 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising number of technological advancements is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. For instance, vendors of angiographic imaging systems have created several fresh technologies in response to new Cath lab trends, such as the need to cut back on radiation exposure, enhance picture quality, and enable sophisticated procedural image guiding. As more sophisticated operations are tried in interventional laboratories and hybrid Operating Rooms (ORs), all three of these factors have grown in significance.

As well as new entrants in the Angiography Equipment market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the global market report include GE HealthCare, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS USA, INC., Cordis

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Angiography Equipment market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

On 11 January 2021, for its cutting-edge, noninvasive fractional flow reserve angiography device, CathWorks, a producer of medical technology, received a fresh investment of USD 30 million. The money raised in this Series D investment round by CathWorks, a company with headquarters in Israel and California, will be used to further the commercialization of its FFRangio technology.

The angiography systems segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. To reduce X-ray doses, medical facilities are increasingly operating angiography equipment at low radiation levels. However, low radiation levels also result in X-ray noise, which reduces device visibility. Therefore, it is estimated that recent technical developments and breakthroughs that incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into these systems is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The coronary angiography segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to rising incidences of coronary heart diseases. Growing consumer awareness of rapid and accurate diagnosis is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The global Angiography Equipment market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Angiography Equipment sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global angiography equipment market on the basis of product, technology, procedure, indication, application, end-use, and region:

· Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Angiography Systems

Angiography Catheters

Angiography Contrast Media

Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)

Angiography Balloons

Angiography Guidewires

Angiography Accessories

· Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

X-Ray Angiography

Image Intensifiers

Flat-panel Detectors

CT Angiography

MR Angiography

Others

· Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Coronary Angiography

Endovascular Angiography

Neuroangiography

Onco-Angiography

Others

· Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Coronary Artery Disease

Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

Others

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

Regional Bifurcation of the Angiography Equipment Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Angiography Equipment Market Report:

The report encompasses Angiography Equipment market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Angiography Equipment industry

