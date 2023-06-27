Green and Golden Boots - Australia's overseas golden boot winners
One woman and 11 men from Australia have won golden boot awards playing in overseas football leagues.
From Belgium to South Korea, USA to Iceland, Norway to Japan, Israel to Scotland, Aussie goalscorers have been making their presence known in first-class domestic leagues around the world since 1989.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the not-so-well known players to a world superstar, Sam Kerr, Australia has produced goalscorers who have not only excelled at home in domestic competition and playing for Australia, but also overseas.
'Green and Golden Boots - Australia's overseas golden boot winners' profiles the eleven men and one woman who have topped leagues as Golden Boot winners in overseas competitions.
From Belgium to South Korea, from USA to Iceland, Norway to Japan, and Israel to Scotland, Australian goalscorers have been making their presence known in first-class domestic leagues around the world since 1989.
Author Jason Goldsmith weaves facts with quotes from the players, coaches, teammates and fans in a narrative that shows how Australian athletes can shine away from home and, in many cases, lead successful and fulfilling lives in overseas football communities.
With a Foreword by former Socceroo captain, John Kosmina, Green and Golden Boots is a highly enjoyable and entertaining read giving an insight into Australia's rich football culture and heritage.
The 12 golden boot winners covered in Green and Golden Boots are:
• Frank Farina
• Joey Gibbs
• Josh Kennedy
• Sam Kerr
• Eddie Krncevic
• Scott McDonald
• Scott Ollerenshaw
• Nikita Rukavytsya
• Adam Taggart
• Aurelio Vidmar
• Mark Viduka
• Clayton Zane
Jason Goldsmith will be among the featured guests at the forthcoming Football Writers’ Festival to be held in Sydney from 15-17th July, days prior to the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The Football Writers’ Festival brings together a melting pot of readers, authors, writers and interested voices in an environment that encourages and inspires meanintful and respectful debate and discussion.
About Jason Goldsmith
Jason Goldsmith lives in the inner north of Melbourne; a father of two, he is heavily involved in community sport and a big fan of Australian footballers and the national teams. He loves nothing more than watching the progress of the Socceroos and Matildas at World and Asian Cups.
Green and Golden Boots is his third book following Surfing for England (2019) and Be My Guest (2021) which was co-written with Lucas Gillard.
