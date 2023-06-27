Market Analysis: Automotive Wheel Balancing Weight Market, Automotive Wrap Film Market, and Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

The global Automotive Wheel Balancing Weight market is expected to reach US$ 926.00 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for automotive wheel balancing weights in the aftermarket, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe. High replacement demand driven by the wear and tear of wheel balancing weights in older vehicles is also expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the emergence of advanced materials for wheel balancing weights and digitization in the automotive aftermarket is expected to create further opportunities for market growth.

The global automotive wheel balancing weight market is highly competitive, with numerous players operating globally and regionally. The key players in the market include WEGMANN, TOHO KOGYO, Hennessy, Baolong, Shengshi Weiye, 3M, Trax JH Ltd, Yaqiya, HEBEI XST, Hatco, Wurth USA, Alpha Autoparts, Holman, Bharat Balancing Weightss, and HEBEI FANYA.

These companies use the automotive wheel balancing weight market to provide high-quality balancing solutions to their customers. They help to grow the market by offering innovative products and solutions that meet the changing needs of customers.

WEGMANN generated sales revenue of around $530 million in 2020, while TOHO KOGYO generated sales revenue of around $280 million in the same year. Holman reported sales revenue of around $150 million in 2020, while Baolong generated sales revenue of around $130 million.

Automotive wheel balancing weight is an essential component to maintain the performance and stability of a vehicle. There are two main types of automotive wheel balancing weight: clip-on type and adhesive type. The clip-on type wheel balancing weight is a traditional method that attaches to the rim of the wheel using clips. These types of weights are easy to install and remove, making it an effective solution for balancing the wheels on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. On the other hand, adhesive type wheel balancing weight has become increasingly popular in recent years. These weights are made of a strong adhesive material and are commonly used on wheels with alloy rims that require precise balancing. Adhesive type weights are easy to apply, and they provide a clean and sleek appearance, giving the wheel a visually appealing look.

Automotive wheel balancing weight is used to balance the wheels of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. It is essential for achieving proper wheel balance, which improves vehicle handling, reduces tire wear, and ensures a smooth and comfortable ride. In passenger vehicles, the wheel balancing weight is used to balance the wheels of cars and SUVs. In commercial vehicles, it is used for balancing the wheels of trucks, buses, and trailers. It ensures safety on the roads by reducing the risk of accidents caused by vehicle wobbling due to unbalanced wheels.

The automotive wheel balancing weight market is expected to see significant growth in North America, with increasing demand for vehicles and rising awareness about vehicle maintenance and safety among consumers. In the Asia-Pacific region, growth will be driven by the expanding automotive industry in countries such as India and China, where rising disposable incomes and urbanization are driving demand for personal vehicles. Europe is expected to see moderate growth due to the mature automotive market and high adoption of electric vehicles.

Overall, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Automotive Wheel Balancing Weight market with a market share of more than 50% by 2025. The market share of North America and Europe is projected to be around 20% each by 2025, while the Latin American and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to hold a combined market share of around 10% by 2025.

The automotive wrap film market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for advertising and personalization of vehicles. The market is driven by advancements in printing technology, the availability of cost-effective materials, and the rising popularity of custom-designed wraps. The global automotive wrap film market size is expected to reach $7.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.30% from 2023 to 2030. North America is the largest market for automotive wrap films due to the high adoption of vehicle customization and the presence of leading market players. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing demand for commercial fleets and corporate branding.

The Automotive Wrap Film Market is highly competitive with the presence of key players such as 3M, Avery Dennison, Orafol Group, Ritrama, Vvivid Vinyl, Arlon Graphics, Hexis, KPMF, and Guangzhou Carbins. These companies are known for their vast product portfolio, product innovation, and strong distribution network. The companies operating in this market primarily use Automotive Wrap Film for wrapping vehicles to provide protection from scratches and increase the aesthetic value of the vehicle.

These companies have a vast product portfolio, innovative products, strong distribution networks, and customer service, driving the growth of the Automotive Wrap Film Market. 3M generated $32.1 billion in revenue, Avery Dennison generated $7.3 billion, and Orafol Group generated $1.17 billion in revenue in 2020.

Automotive wrap films are used as a protective layer on vehicles that not only enhance their appearance but also provide seamless protection from scratches, dust, and UV rays. There are mainly two types of automotive wrap films - cast film and calendered film. Cast film is made using a casting process, wherein the material is poured onto a substrate and then cured to create a film-like texture. It is more durable, flexible and has superior resistance to fading, shrinking and cracking. In contrast, calendered film is made by squeezing a softened vinyl through rollers, creating a thinner and less durable material compared to cast film. Calendered film is preferred for short-term applications and can be easily removed after use.

Automotive wrap film finds its application in various vehicles such as light-duty vehicles, medium-duty vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles. In light-duty vehicles, wrap films are applied for commercial purposes such as advertising, branding, and vehicle aesthetics. In medium-duty vehicles, the wrap films are applied for transportation purposes such as trucks, vans, and delivery vehicles. These films provide an extra layer of protection to the vehicle from minor accidents, scratches, and chemicals. In heavy-duty vehicles, wrap films are used for fleet branding and advertising purposes. These films help the vehicles stand out from the crowd and also offer protection against harsh weather conditions.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the Automotive Wrap Film market due to the high demand for the customization of cars and advertising purposes. North America and Europe are expected to hold around 55% to 60% of the market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the Automotive Wrap Film market due to the increasing demand for high quality and fancy cars in countries like China, India, and Japan. It is expected that the region will hold around 20% of the market share.

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles. The market size was valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.90% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption of diesel exhaust fluid in heavy-duty vehicles, construction equipment, and agriculturial equipment, and government initiatives for reducing emissions are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) market is highly competitive with various players operating in the market. These companies are mainly focused on developing environmentally friendly solutions for the automotive industry.

Some of the major players operating in the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) market include Yara, BASF, CF Industries, GreenChem, Mitsui Chemicals, Kelas, Borealis L.A.T, Sichuan Meifeng, Nissan Chemical, ENI S.p.A., Total, Cummins, and Shell.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Yara reported sales revenue of approximately $12 billion in 2020. BASF recorded sales revenue of about €59 billion ($70 billion) in 2020. CF Industries reported sales revenue of approximately $4 billion for the same period. GreenChem has annual revenue of around $500 million. Mitsui Chemicals recorded sales revenue of ¥1,406 billion ($12.8 billion) in fiscal year 2020.

Adblue is an essential fluid that helps reduce the emission of harmful pollutants from diesel-powered engines. Adblue is available in different packaging options, including pack below 20L, pack 20L-200L, and pack 200L-1000L. The pack below 20L is suitable for personal car owners, while the pack 20L-200L is designed for commercial vehicle owners. The pack 200L-1000L is ideal for diesel exhaust fluid suppliers and large fleet owners.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) is used to reduce harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from diesel engines. This fluid is mainly used in commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses, and heavy machinery, but it is also used in passenger cars. Adblue is stored in a separate tank in the vehicle and injected into the exhaust system where it breaks down NOx into nitrogen and water through a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) process. The use of Adblue improves air quality, reduces pollution, and helps vehicles comply with emissions regulations.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The report suggests that the increasing adoption of Euro VI emission standards and the stringency of government regulations regarding pollution control in the region are the key factors driving the market's growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 52% by 2027. Additionally, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of market share, North America is expected to hold approximately 24%, while Europe is expected to hold around 20% by 2027.

