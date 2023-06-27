Who Is George Stamas dedicating his life to Philanthropy

Submit Release
MELBOURNE , VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Who Is George Stamas has dedicated 30 years of his life to Charitys and Boards to help others." GJK Media
Always gives back to society
George Stamas, AM

George Stamas, AM, is the Owner and Director of GJK Facility Services. He began his career as a part-time cleaner and worked his way through to management, until ultimately becoming the owner and managing director of GJK in 1987.

Under George’s leadership, GJK Facility Services has grown from a fledgling business to today employing more than 3000 people across Australia and New Zealand. He was nominated for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2016, the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs.

George led GJK into a joint venture between the Victorian State Government (Office of Housing) and the Brotherhood of St Lawrence, which began with a pilot project that secured employment for 35 to 40 long-tea unemployed public housing tenants in Melbourne’s inner suburbs. The project was critically acclaimed by Harvard University and was awarded the prestigious H.Bruce Russell Global Innovators Award for Community Redevelopment.


THE PILOT PROJECT

In early 2003, GJK Facility Services tendered for and won the Victorian State Government Office of Housing’s ‘Cleaning, Grounds & Maintenance, and Waste Management Contract’ at Melbourne’s Collingwood and Atherton Gardens Public Housing Estates.

This groundbreaking contract was the pilot for the Government’s Public Tenant Employment Program (PTEP), and included the mandatory clause that a minimum of 35 percent of the contractor’s facilities services staff must be engaged from the long-term unemployed who lived on the estates.

Instigated as a core component of the Government’s Neighbourhood Renewal Strategy, the PTEP was developed to offer public housing tenants an alternative to welfare dependency, by empowering them in their own living environments.

As well as increasing social and economic investments being made in housing renewal across Victoria, it was envisaged that the PTEP would:

Increase people’s pride and participation in the community

Improve personal safety and reduce crime

Promote health and wellbeing

Increase access to key service and improve Government responsiveness


AWARDS

Member of the Order of Australia (General Division), 2022

Excellence in Sustainability Business Award, City of Yarra, 2012

Australian Business Award, Community Contribution, 2011

Board Appointments

Director, GJK Indigenous Solutions

Alternate Director, AustralianSuper

Finance Director, Facility Management Association of Australia (FMA)

National President, Building Services Contractors Association of Australia (BSCAA)

Board of Trustees, Epworth Medical Foundation

Director, Bridge of Hope

Government

Member of Business to Business Conduct Study Group

Member of CEO Forum for Disability Action Plan Framework

Affiliations

Fellow of the Australian Institute of Management (FAIM)

Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD)

Property Council of Australia (PCA)

St James Ethic Centre

International Facility Management Association Foundation (IFMA Foundation)

