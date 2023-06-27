Philanthropy Report 2021 Epworth Hospital George Stamas, Epworth Medical Foundation Director

George Stamas, Epworth Medical Foundation Director

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Philanthropy Report 2021

In the latest edition of the EMF Philanthropy Report, you can see how the generosity of our supporters has helped Epworth provide the very best care to our patients. In this issue:

EMF Directors George Stamas and Cathi Biddick welcome arrival of new equipment to Epworth.

Expanding the cancer ophthalmology service

Jreissati Family Pancreatic Centre at Epworth launches

2,000 patients treated in La Trobe Financial Cardiac Catheterisation Unit

...and much, much more!

Epworth Medical Foundation Directors Cathi Biddick AM and George Stamas welcomed the arrival of new equipment

to Epworth Richmond on behalf of donors. State-of-the-art equipment including the Endoscopic

Ultrasound, SPY-PHI and Observation Machines were funded via recent appeals.

“It’s a privilege to see first-hand the new equipment funded by donors to the Epworth Medical Foundation,”

says Mr George Stamas. It was wonderful to meet with staff at Epworth and see their genuine excitment and gratitude

for the philanthropic community who made the purchase of this equipment possible. Epworth has a vision to provide patients at Epworth with the best possible treatment and care, and ensuring that our surgeons and nurses have the best equipment in hand is critical to this. George Stamas, Epworth Medical Foundation Director

One of the centre’s primary missions is to find a way to diagnose patients in the early stages of pancreatic cancer, A/Prof Andrew Metz, Centre Director, Jreissati Family Pancreatic Centre