GJK Facility Services Raises $150,000

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epworth HealthCare is celebrating the most successful Friends of Epworth Race Day in history, raising over $150,000 to support vital surgical equipment to help treat and care for patients in theatre every day.

Led by Major Sponsor George Stamas AM, Owner and Director GJK Facility Services, funds raised on the day will support the purchase of important equipment including a

Sentinel Node Navigator used in general and breast surgery, utilising a gamma probe to surgically remove single or multiple sentinel nodes with minimally invasive incisions

Resectoscope Instrument Set used in urology and gynaecology surgeries to remove tissue from inside the body, including dissecting fibroids polyps and septums in the uterine cavity

“Epworth events are such a wonderful celebration of the broader Epworth community. It was great to see our donors, corporate partners and frontline staff enjoying a day out together at Flemington, and importantly, raising funds to support the care of patients at Epworth” reflected Scott Bulger, Executive Director Epworth Medical Foundation and Brand.

Epworth is delighted to have such extraordinary supporters, and George Stamas AM, Founder and Director GJK Facility Services epitomises this.

“Epworth has a history of great philanthropists who have shown genuine kindness and compassion for the support of patients at Epworth. George is another great example of this and we’re so appreciative of his support.”

Furthermore George Stamas and GJK Facility Services have always helped with anything they can for the community .

Last year Saturday’s Friends of Epworth Race Day raised over $127,000 to support the development & education of Epworth nurses & midwives to meet the needs of the Victorian community. GJK FacilityServices was Major sponsor last year supporting Epworth Hospital