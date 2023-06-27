GJK Facility Services helps raise over $600,000

GJK Facility Services

With a pre-event goal of $525,000, the event eventually raised a total amount of $601,170.

Through GJK Facility Services' participation and support, the event also helps to build conversations about MS, educating the public about the challenges faced by individuals living with the disease.” — Kris Greenwood

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MS Walk Run + Roll is an event organised to raise crucial funds and awareness for people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through participation in the event, individuals and groups contribute to a cause that seeks to improve the lives of people affected by Multiple Sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic and often debilitating disease of the central nervous system and the most common neurological condition in young adults. With over 33,300 people living with MS in Australia, 1 in 3 of all Australians are directly impacted through a diagnosed family member, friend or colleague.

Funding for support and services is vital while the search for a cure continues. The funds raised through the MS Walk Run + Roll event contributes to providing vital support services, aiming to improve the quality of life for those affected by the condition. Through GJK Facility Services' participation and support, the event also helps to build conversations about MS, educating the public about the challenges faced by individuals living with the disease, and the importance of supporting them together as a community.

With a pre-event goal of $525,000, the event eventually raised a total amount of $601,170. Job well done! said Kris Greenwood

