GJK Facility Services launched their Reflect RAP

GJK Facility Services RAP

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday evening, GJK Facility Services launched our Reflect RAP - a Reconciliation Action Plan aimed at fostering reconciliation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities. This launch is a significant milestone in our journey to champion meaningful opportunities and celebrate the history, culture and stories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Thank you to the Wurundjeri women’s dance group Djirri Djirri, who performed a Welcome to Country at the launch.

"GJK Facility Services’ Reflect RAP was developed in consultation with our employees, clients and key stakeholders, and sets out our commitment to creating opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Our Reflect RAP launch event was an important step in our journey towards reconciliation, and we look forward to continuing to work together to create a more inclusive society." said Kris Greenwood

Furthermore, GJK Facility Services is pleased to announce the formal endorsement by Reconciliation Australia of our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

“GJK have been strong advocates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for many years, and we will continue for many more,” said GJK CEO, Elias Stamas.” Our Reflect RAP was the next logical step of GJK’s journey to contribute to a reconciled, just, and equitable Australia for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. I am proud to be part of an organisation constantly pushing its responsibility to the community.”

GJK joins a network of more than 2,200 corporate, government, and not-for-profit organisations that have made formal commitments to reconciliation through Reconciliation Australia’s RAP program.

The strength of the RAP program is its framework of relationships, respect, and opportunities that allows organisations to strategically set their reconciliation commitments in line with their business objectives to achieve effective outcomes. These outcomes contribute towards the five dimensions of reconciliation: race relations, equality and equity, institutional integrity, unity, and historical acceptance.



https://gjkfacilityservices.com.au/gjks-pathway-to-reconciliation/