GJK Facility Services Sponsors Epworth Race day

The GJK affiliation with Epworth Hospital is long standing, our founder George Stamas AM has been a board member of the Epworth Medical Foundation since 2018

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Saturday GJK Facility Services was delighted to sponsor the Epworth annual race day at Flemington race course. The Friends of Epworth Race Day is a fun social day as well as an important fundraiser with funds raised from this event directed towards the purchase of advanced medical equipment for Epworth Richmond theatres that will benefit patients, clinicians and staff.

The GJK affiliation with Epworth Hospital is long standing, our founder George Stamas AM has been a board member of the Epworth Medical Foundation since 2018 and we are proud to be involved in many Epworth fundraising events.

"Thanks to all our guests who joined us and who dug deep on the day, there were a few winners too which further enhanced the racing experience! We look forward to continuing our sponsorship of this event and our support of many events to come!" said Kris Greenwood

Epworth HealthCare is celebrating the most successful Friends of Epworth Race Day in history, raising over $150,000 to support vital surgical equipment to help treat and care for patients in theatre every day.

Led by Major Sponsor George Stamas AM, Owner and Director GJK Facility Services, funds raised on the day will support the purchase of important equipment including a:

Sentinel Node Navigator used in general and breast surgery, utilising a gamma probe to surgically remove single or multiple sentinel nodes with minimally invasive incisions

Resectoscope Instrument Set used in urology and gynaecology surgeries to remove tissue from inside the body, including dissecting fibroids polyps and septums in the uterine cavity

“Epworth events are such a wonderful celebration of the broader Epworth community. It was great to see our donors, corporate partners and frontline staff enjoying a day out together at Flemington, and importantly, raising funds to support the care of patients at Epworth” reflected Scott Bulger, Executive Director Epworth Medical Foundation and Brand.

Epworth is delighted to have such extraordinary supporters, and George Stamas AM, Founder and Director GJK Facility Services epitomises this.