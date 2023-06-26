When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

FOREMOST FOODS CORPORATION OF POMONA, CA is voluntarily recalling its MINI FRUIT JELLY CUP (35.27oz.) due to the products being a potential choking hazard based off the product size. Small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children.

The recalled jelly cups were distributed nationwide in Seafood City supermarkets and are sold in large clear jars. Below are the products being recalled:

Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Assorted Flavors); UPC 795981293038; Net Weight 35.27 oz. Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Mango Flavor); UPC 795981293045; Net Weight 35.27 oz. Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Lychee Flavor); UPC 795981293021; Net Weight 35.27 oz.

No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date in connection with these products.

The potential choking hazard was confirmed after discussion with a representative from the Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the above products are urged to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or dispose them in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight‐fitting lid. For more information or inquiries, please contact the company at (909)‐525‐9500 Monday thru Friday between 9 am and 5 pm PST.