GRANTSVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY EXTENDED

Grantsville, Utah—The deadline for applications for a justice court judge position in Grantsville has been extended. The position will replace Judge Ron Elton who will retire in September.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Tooele County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of the county, an adjacent county, or the judicial district in which the justice court is located either upon appointment or within a reasonable time following appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The salary range for the position is $22,407 to $40,333 per year and does not include benefits. For additional information, contact Jesse Wilson, Grantsville City Manager, at (435) 884-4632.

The deadline for applications is Monday, July 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Jim Peters, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. For an application or information, email jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the mayor of Grantsville, Neil A. Critchlow, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Critchlow will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Grantsville City Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

