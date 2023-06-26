B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Friday, June 23, 2023. A total of 950,464,631 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 73.46% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.



Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The nine director nominees listed in B2Gold’s Management Information Circular (“the “Circular”) dated May 15, 2023, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:

Name Total Votes in Favour Total Votes Withheld Outcome of Vote Kevin Bullock 887,166,749 98.96% 9,342,556 1.04% Approved Kelvin Dushnisky 851,578,581 94.99% 44,930,724 5.01% Approved Clive Johnson 859,697,022 95.89% 36,812,283 4.11% Approved George Johnson 893,851,450 99.70% 2,657,855 0.30% Approved Liane Kelly 891,612,607 99.45% 4,896,698 0.55% Approved Jerry Korpan 841,819,914 93.90% 54,689,390 6.10% Approved Thabile Makgala 893,936,929 99.71% 2,572,375 0.29% Approved Lisa Pankratz 892,086,555 99.51% 4,422,750 0.49% Approved Robin Weisman 887,306,532 98.97% 9,202,773 1.03% Approved

The resolutions to set the number of directors of the Company at nine, to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company, and to amend the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan were approved with 99.41%, 98.08%, and 93.15%, respectively, of votes cast in favour.

The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on the Company’s approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 94.14% of votes cast in favour.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Canada, Mali, Colombia, Finland, Côte d'Ivoire, and Uzbekistan.

