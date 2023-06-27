Brook Lang

GTM Specialist Brook Lang Shares the Importance of the Social Impact of Robotaxis

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GTM Specialist and Seattle senior-level IT executive Brook Lang is shedding light on the profound social impact of robotaxis. Robotaxis are autonomous vehicles specifically designed for providing Door-to-Door transportation services on-demand, similar to traditional taxi services.

Equipped with advanced sensors, artificial intelligence, and onboard computing systems, these vehicles can navigate and operate without a human driver or human intervention. A combination of sensors such as cameras, lidar, radar, and GPS help them perceive their surroundings, make real-time decisions, and safely transport passengers and of goods to their desired destinations.

As the autonomous vehicle industry continues to grow, Mr. Lang underscores the social and environmental benefits that robotaxis bring, making them a game-changer in the transportation landscape. He addresses the following key aspects:

Global Warming and Carbon Impact

Transportation accounts for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to climate change. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the transportation sector is responsible for approximately 24% of direct CO2 emissions from fuel combustion.

Robotaxis play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions as all the robotaxi companies will be deploying at scale 100% electrically powered vehicles that their electricity is from 100% carbon free power or through 100% carbon free purchase power agreements (PPA). Brook Lang emphasizes how the widespread adoption of robotaxis can contribute to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating the environmental impact of traditional fuel-powered vehicles and helping combat climate change.

Affordability and Accessibility

According to a 2019 study by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average cost of owning and operating a personal vehicle in the United States is around $9,000 per year.

Brook Lang of Seattle observes that robotaxis have the potential to be more cost-effective than traditional human-driven ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft are today. The technology eliminates the need for a human driver, reducing labor costs and hence lower fares for passengers. Additionally is that special-purpose build electric robotaxis have a much lower cost per mile/Km than do Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles of today.

A report by the World Economic Forum suggests that the cost per mile for a robotaxi could be as low as $0.25, making it a more affordable on-demand, door-to-door transportation option for individuals across different economic classes.

Inclusive Transportation for All

One of the key benefits of robotaxis is their ability to provide transportation services to individuals with mobility challenges. In Seattle, Brook Lang has seen that people with disabilities, the elderly, and those residing in underserved communities will greatly benefit from the convenience and accessibility of robotaxis.

By offering a safe, affordable, and reliable means of transportation, these autonomous vehicles contribute to social inclusion, enabling individuals to access employment, healthcare, education, and social activities more easily.

Reduction in Traffic Congestion

Traffic congestion is a serious problem in urban areas, leading to increased travel times, fuel consumption, and air pollution. Mr. Lang points out that autonomous vehicles can optimize routes, reduce traffic bottlenecks, and enhance traffic flow through intelligent navigation systems, and since people can work in the ride to work instead of driving, rush hour traffic will be spread out over a larger time span and thereby reducing travel times. A 2019 study from the University of Cambridge revealed that driverless cars could improve overall traffic flow by up to 35%.

Job Creation and Economic Growth

The emergence of robotaxis creates new job opportunities across various sectors. Mr. Lang highlights that the development, manufacturing, and maintenance of autonomous vehicles generate employment in engineering, software development, fleet management, and infrastructure construction.

The growth of the autonomous vehicle industry stimulates economic growth and innovation, fostering entrepreneurship and attracting investment in related fields.

Brook Lang's insights shed light on the immense potential of robotaxis to address pressing environmental concerns while promoting equitable transportation solutions. By adopting this technology, society can experience significant positive changes in terms of accessibility, affordability, sustainability, job creation, reduced congestion, and enhanced safety.

As a Seattle GTM Specialist, Brook Lang has been instrumental in helping businesses and policymakers navigate the evolving landscape of autonomous vehicles. Mr. Lang's expertise and guidance have proven invaluable in understanding the social and environmental implications of robotaxis.

About Brook Lang:

Brook Lang is a Seattle senior-level Tech executive with a global business background, specializing in emerging technologies and their impact on society. With extensive experience in various industries, including technology and sales, Mr. Lang brings a unique perspective to the field of autonomous vehicles and robotaxis. His expertise in performance optimization and building strategic relationships has proven instrumental in driving positive change in the industry.



