Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson

CANADA, June 26 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, as part of the annual Nordic Prime Ministers’ meeting, which he attended as the 2023 Guest of Honour. This was the leaders’ first meeting since Prime Minister Kristersson took office in October 2022.

The prime ministers noted the close relationship and history of co-operation between Canada and Sweden. They reiterated their profound concern regarding the impact of Russia’s ongoing, illegal, and unjustifiable war against Ukraine. They discussed the importance of continued support and solidarity with Ukraine, and a commitment to stand with Ukrainians for as long as it takes.

Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized Canada’s unequivocal support for Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) later this summer and emphasized future opportunities to work together as equal members of the Alliance, in continued support of Euro-Atlantic security.

Underscoring that Sweden and Canada possess strategic assets, such as critical minerals, fossil-free energy, innovation, and talent, to enable them to lead world’s green and digital transition, the leaders talked about opportunities to deepen collaboration on trade and investment.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Kristersson looked forward to seeing each other again at the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.