IntraAction demos use of high-tech invention disclosure software from PowerPatent to expedite IP creation at Legal Geek

Intraaction shares how it uses PowerPatent software to accelerate its invention disclosure capture process and scale its IP portfolio at LegalGeek.

PowerPatent's invention disclosure capture tool enables companies to apply AI to help capture inventions with enhanced accuracy and quality, saving valuable time and effort!” — Jack Clark, Director of Business Development

CHICAGO, IL, US, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intraaction, a leading provider of innovative acousto-optic solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the prestigious Legal Geek Conference, where it will showcase how its inventors leverage PowerPatent tools to expedite invention disclosures and streamline the patent application process. The conference, known for its focus on legal technology and innovation, will be held on June 29, 2023 in Chicago.

PowerPatent is an advanced software platform used by Intraaction to empower its inventors in creating high-quality and patent-ready applications. By harnessing the power of this cutting-edge technology, Intraaction's inventors can efficiently capture their inventions, generate comprehensive disclosures, and collaborate seamlessly with outside counsel for the completion of patent applications.

During the Legal Geek Conference, Intraaction will share how it gains competitive advantage with the unique capabilities of PowerPatent, highlighting how it has revolutionized the Intraaction invention disclosure process. By utilizing PowerPatent's intuitive tools and guided workflows, inventors can easily capture all relevant information about their inventions, ensuring nothing is missed during the documentation stage. This streamlined process significantly expedites the disclosure process, saving valuable time and resources.

Moreover, Intraaction's inventors will show how PowerPatent enables them to create patent-ready applications with remarkable precision and accuracy. By leveraging sophisticated algorithms and intelligent data analysis, PowerPatent ensures that the applications generated are of the highest quality, meeting the stringent standards required by patent authorities. This not only enhances the inventors' chances of securing valuable patents but also provides a solid foundation for efficient collaboration with outside counsel.

"We are thrilled to participate in the Legal Geek Conference and demonstrate the transformative power of PowerPatent in the invention disclosure and patent application process," said Allen Gilbert, CTO of Intraaction. "Our inventors have experienced tremendous success in utilizing PowerPatent's advanced features to expedite their invention disclosures and deliver patent-ready applications to outside counsel. We are excited to share their achievements and showcase the remarkable capabilities of our cutting-edge technology."

PowerPatent's inventor workflow revolutionizes the process of capturing the summary of an invention and generating patent-formatted, long-form text. By utilizing advanced algorithms and intelligent data analysis, PowerPatent streamlines and automates the creation of comprehensive patent disclosures.

The workflow begins with the inventor providing a summary of their invention within the PowerPatent platform. This summary serves as the foundation for the patent application and acts as a concise overview of the invention's key aspects, unique features, and potential applications. Inventors can easily input this information using intuitive forms and prompts provided by the software.

In addition to the summary, PowerPatent enables inventors to include drawings or diagrams that visually illustrate the invention's components, structure, or functionality. These drawings serve as valuable visual aids and contribute to the overall clarity and understanding of the invention. With PowerPatent's user-friendly flowcharting tools, inventors can create professional and accurate visuals that enhance the patent application.

Once the summary and drawings are captured, PowerPatent's sophisticated algorithms analyze the information provided by the inventor. Based on this analysis, the software generates patent-formatted, long-form text that expands upon the summary and describes the invention in greater detail. This text adheres to the specific requirements and guidelines set by patent authorities, ensuring the application meets the necessary standards for approval.

The generated long-form text includes sections such as the background of the invention, detailed descriptions of the invention's components and functionality, embodiments and variations, and potential claims. PowerPatent's intelligent algorithms leverage natural language processing and patent-specific knowledge to produce coherent, well-structured, and technically accurate text. This saves inventors time in completing the invention disclosure process.

By reducing the work to inventors, PowerPatent significantly reduces the time and effort required to create comprehensive patent disclosures. The software's efficiency and accuracy minimize the risk of errors and ensure that all essential details are captured in a clear and organized manner. This saves inventors valuable time and resources, allowing them to focus on innovation while expediting the patent application process.

In summary, PowerPatent's inventor workflow simplifies the capture of invention summaries, facilitates the creation of professional drawings, and automates the generation of patent-formatted, long-form text. By streamlining these critical steps, PowerPatent enables outside counsel to efficiently produce high-quality patent applications that comply with patent guidelines such as 112 compliance. This innovative approach expedites the overall patenting process, empowering companies to protect their intellectual property swiftly and effectively.

PowerPatent's presence at the Legal Geek Conference highlights its commitment to innovation and leveraging technology to drive advancements in the legal and intellectual property domains. By embracing PowerPatent's tools, Intraaction is empowering its inventors to accelerate the patent application process, improve collaboration with outside counsel, and maximize the value of their intellectual property.

About IntraAction

IntraAction is a leading provider of cutting-edge acousto-optic solutions that revolutionize the field of optics and photonics. We offer

-Standard, semi-standard, OEM, and custom products

-Electronics and subsystems

-Complete design and manufacturing capability

Visit IntraAction at www.intraaction.com

About PowerPatent

PowerPatent is a leading legal technology company that simplifies the patent application process for inventors and attorneys. The company's software harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to automate tasks traditionally performed by patent attorneys. This revolutionary approach enables inventors to file patents faster and more cost-effectively, empowering them to protect their innovative ideas. To explore PowerPatent's comprehensive suite of solutions, please visit www.powerpatent.com.

