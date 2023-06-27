Introducing The Phase One XC: Unveiling Unparalleled Image Quality with This New Travel-Friendly Camera
Designed for convenience, the XC is Phase One’s most compact digitally integrated camera to date.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase One has announced the XC Camera, purpose built for travel photographers who demand the finest in image quality. Designed for convenience, the XC is Phase One’s most compact digitally integrated camera to date.
“We’ve designed the XC Camera to be a companion camera,” said Drew Altdoerffer, VP of Digitization, Phase One. “With its compact size, operational simplicity, and super wide angle of view, the XC Camera can be always by your side and at the ready. You can carry the camera anywhere to capture anything at any time, recording inspiration as it strikes.”
The XC Camera combines Phase One’s IQ4 150MP power and performance (built on a true full-frame medium format digital sensor of the highest quality) with a fully integrated Rodenstock HR Digaron-S 23mm f/5.6 lens.
The XC prioritizes unparalleled image quality in a simplified and compact design. It is conveniently sized and remarkably intuitive to use. Crafted for straightforward operation, the Phase One XC frees the photographer to focus on capturing the moment, less on camera settings.
“The compelling thing about the XC is that all I have to do is reach into my equipment rack and pack it into the smallest of bags, and I'm ready for any photographic adventure,” said Thomas Biasotto, Professional Photographer, Alpinist and Author
Phase One’s ability to dedicate camera designs to the demands and desires of a specific application makes the blend of sensible Danish design, advanced technology integration, exceptional image quality, and precision mechanics a superior foundation for the travel photographer.
Technology in a class of its own
The XC Camera is designed around the highest quality components available:
-- The XC Camera has been built exclusively for the Phase One IQ4 150MP (or IQ4 150 MP Achromatic) – featuring the Infinity Platform, supporting innovation, and evolving technology. It offers elegant ergonomics and straightforward controls.
-- The XC Camera includes an integrated Rodenstock HR Digaron-S 23mm f/5.6 manufactured by Phase One’s strategic partner Rodenstock. Integrated with the X-Shutter -- an intelligently controlled electromagnetic shutter -- born from Phase One’s Geospatial applications.
For more information, please visit our website https://photography.phaseone.com/xc
Availability and Pricing
The XC Camera is available now in limited quantities through Phase One Partners worldwide.
The Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price for the XC Camera is $62,490. It is sold with a 5-year limited warranty, including unlimited lens actuations for the warranty period.
About Phase One
Phase One A/S is a leading researcher, developer and manufacturer of medium and large format digital cameras and imaging systems. Phase One has pioneered development of digital photography technology since 1994. The company has developed core imaging technologies and a range of digital cameras and imaging modules, providing the world’s highest image quality in terms of resolution, dynamic range, color fidelity and geometric accuracy. Phase One has grown to become the leading provider of high-end imaging technology across many demanding business segments, such as space imaging, aerial mapping, industrial inspection, and heritage digitization, as well as serving the world’s most demanding professional photographers.
Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with regional offices in New York, Denver, Cologne, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, Phase One nurtures long-term relationships with customers, technology partners and its global network of distributors, often playing the role of digital imaging partner to customers with unique requirements. It is with this passion for service that Phase One continually exceeds expectations and drives the imaging industry forward. www.phaseone.com
