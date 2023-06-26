Halo Investing, An Award-Winning Platform for Protective Investment Solutions, Names Matt Radgowski as the New CEO.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-Based Halo Investing, Inc., an award-winning platform for Protective Investment Solutions such as Structured Notes, Buffered ETFs, and Annuities, has appointed Matt Radgowski, currently Halo’s Chief Operating Officer, to become its new Chief Executive Officer.



Over the coming weeks, Biju Kulathakal, Halo’s current CEO, will transition responsibilities to Mr. Radgowski. Halo’s Leadership team and the Board of Directors are confident that Halo will make this change seamlessly and continue to innovate how the world accesses protective investments in its’ next stage of growth.

“Before joining Halo, I spent my career seeking innovative ways to invest in traditional asset classes and product types to meet client objectives. The access to protective investments Halo creates has completely shifted my mindset regarding how portfolios should be built and managed to deliver personalized protective outcomes to meet client goals”, said Mr. Radgowski. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead Halo’s efforts in protecting the world’s investments and forever changing the way advisors build portfolios.”

As COO, Mr. Radgowski has focused on the execution, distribution, and product strategy for Halo’s go-to-market efforts. Mr. Radgowski brings extensive knowledge across the wealth management industry with over 27 years of experience specializing in developing and delivering innovative investment solutions. Prior to Halo, Mr. Radgowski served as the Head of Advisor Solutions at Morningstar, focused on go-to-market efforts in the Advisor and Wealth Management sectors, and acted as the Chief Operating Officer for their Investment Management group.

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Zurich, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions that were previously unavailable to most investors, including structured notes, buffered ETFs, and annuities. Halo has received many honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit http://www.haloinvesting.com.



Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities are offered through Halo Securities, LLC, an SEC-registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

