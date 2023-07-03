ReachLocalLawyers.com rebrands from EattorneyQuotes.com. Free Lawyer Search Directory

US Supreme Court Building. WASHINGTON DC Digital Lady with scales of Justice Young Female Lawyer in front of CH Directory Folder on Laptop Screen - Free Lawyer Search Directory

Since 2018 the Free Lawyer search directory has assisted thousands of people that were looking for attorney representation. 168,000 attorneys are listed.

We want to make it as easy as possible for people to find the legal help they need," said RLL Lead developer Murry Atkins. Our new name reflects our commitment to Connecting people with local lawyers.” — Murry Atkins, RLL Lead Developer

MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ReachLocalLawyers.com (RLL) has changed its name from eattorneyquotes to better reflect its mission of having local attorneys available for hire right from within the platform. ReachLocalLawyers.com (RLL) was originally cast as eattorneyquotes.com, and that name served the company well for 5 years. The name has been changed to reflect the overall mission of having local attorneys available, for hire right from within the platform and to help people stop searching online with the term "lawyers near me".

Litigants or those needing services simply go to the site and start searching. RLL has a network of over 168,000 attorneys in all 50 states. You do not need to log in to the site to search. Non-attorney users do not have to register to review or find attorneys. A user can create an account but be assured that the user will never be levied any fees or charges from ReachLocalLawyers.com. Lawyers will arrange directly with the user any fees or charges expected from the legal representation that is supplied.

The website is very straightforward and easy to use. A user arrives at the home page and is faced with two decisions.

First, the user has the option to immediately start looking for a lawyer. One can search by state, city, or zip code or even by the attorney's name. Once the user has selected their search criteria, they enter it and then they are presented with a list of local attorneys. They can read profiles and bio's to evaluate the attorneys. The user then can compare attorneys or use RLL chat to speak directly with the professional.

Attorneys can join the site from the home page. There they can claim their listing and create a basic membership at no charge to them. Basic listings are offered leads as they come in. A lawyer can then purchase that lead for a very reasonable price. Anyone contacting an attorney directly negotiates his or her own rates. Attorneys that receive clients thru the system at this point pay nothing further.

Attorneys that want to be higher profile can purchase premium or distinguished listings. These two-tiered positions are offered to users on a first-come first-served basis. Tiered clients only pay for leads where the user has not sought them out. This happens when the user picks no particular attorney but messages the RLL team for help.

At times, users will message the RLL - free lawyer search directory. Generally, they supply enough detail to tell an attorney about the case giving the attorney the information to collect the lead or let it pass.

RLL started with approximately 12,500 attorneys. Today the site lists over 168,000 participating attorneys, Claimable listings are down, and basic and premium listings are selling well. The distinguished listing is moving but at a slower pace.

