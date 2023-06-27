‘Unlocking’ Language for Geneva Students
Language-based learning differences keep many bright private school students near Geneva from accessing success.
The challenges of a language learning difference can be mitigated through effective teaching techniques in private schools near Geneva.”ELGIN, IL, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Language-based learning differences affect nearly 20 percent of students in the U.S., according to The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity. For many bright Geneva students, these language challenges keep private school students near Geneva from accessing success.
— Elgin Academy
While dyslexia is the most commonly known language learning difference, dysgraphia and dyscalculia also challenge Geneva private school students to read, write, spell and perform mathematical calculations.
Characteristics of Language Learning Differences
While we still have much to learn about the origins of language learning differences, research has revealed a direct correlation between a child having a language learning difference if one (a 50% chance) or both parents (a 100% chance) does as well, according to Binda Dyslexia Center.
Language learning differences for Geneva students are not a ‘disease’ or something that needs a ‘cure.’ Rather, the challenges of a language learning difference can be mitigated through effective teaching techniques in private schools near Geneva.
It’s important to know symptoms don’t ‘get worse’ with age. However, early intervention is important to leverage the brain’s plasticity in younger children and their ability to adapt to change.
Student from Geneva Traits
Students from Geneva with language learning differences have average to above average IQs. Because students with dyslexia from Geneva are creative with innate intelligence, they are often able to compensate in the lower grades by leveraging context clues and their native intelligence by memorizing words. These skills often conceal the challenges they are experiencing.
As they progress through a private school near Geneva and the subject matter gets more difficult, it becomes harder for them to compensate on their own. Often these differences will appear as if the student from Geneva suddenly:
- loses motivation for school work
- doesn’t want to go to school
- views school as a chore and something to be avoided
- develops discipline issues or a lack of attention
While Geneva students with language learning differences work hard, effort alone will not resolve the challenges they face. It’s the type of instruction that makes a difference, not how hard kids try.
Educational Solutions
Immersive experiences help to ‘unlock’ language for students from private schools near Geneva diagnosed with dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia. Geneva students thrive in a small group setting that can be individualized with intensive, multi-sensory core academic instruction that also enables them to interact with their peers in non-core classes or activities.
Teachers in private schools near Geneva should be credentialed specialists with a strongly weighted focus on multi-sensory instruction in the areas of language, literacy, and math. They should also incorporate social-emotional learning to provide the appropriate level of support and guidance for the students in Geneva as well as the parents.
Lifelong Challenge
While the effects of language learning differences can be mitigated, there is no ‘cure.’ Challenges with reading, spelling, and writing often linger into adulthood. However, with the right educational approach from a private school near Geneva they can gain the skills they need to learn and be successful in any career of their choosing.
For more information on Elgin Academy, a high performing school near Geneva, call our Admissions Department at 847.695.0303 or visit our website https://www.elginacademy.org/inquire-ea
Bonita Goist
Elgin Academy
+1 847-695-0303
email us here