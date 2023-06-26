36th Huading Awards best music video winner- Xiang Cao

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising filmmaker Xiang Cao has made an outstanding achievement by securing victory in the World Youth Short Film Competition at the esteemed 36th Huading Awards for the title of the best music video. His entrancing production, "Good Vibes," has garnered international recognition, placing him at the forefront of a new generation of creative talent in the film industry.



Established in 2007, the Huading Awards represent the pinnacle of success in the Chinese entertainment world, recognizing excellence across a broad range of disciplines, including film, television, and performing arts. These awards have a reputation for attracting high-caliber talent and capturing the attention of the global film community. Xiang Cao's triumph in this prominent event showcases his exceptional promise and fortifies his position as a rising star in the filmmaking landscape.

Xiang Cao's "Good Vibes" has earned an impressive array of accolades at a multitude of international film festivals. As both the director and director of cinematography, Xiang has masterfully crafted a narrative about a spaceman who transcends the confines of a crushing spaceship, embarking on a life-altering journey in a game world. "Good Vibes" has captivated audiences on platforms such as IMDB and Vimeo, highlighting Xiang's prodigious skill set in both directing and cinematography. His work has been celebrated with awards like the Best Cinematographer of the Year Gold Award at the 2021 European Cinematography Festival (ECA) and the Gold Award at the Canadian Cinematography Festival (CaCA), further solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the film industry.

Even before the success of "Good Vibes," Xiang Cao had already made a name for himself with a notable photography portfolio. While still in college, he founded a film and television media studio and collaborated with major companies like Canton Tower, Guangzhou Metro, and Guangzhou Yue Culture Promotion. Xiang Cao's promotional videos for Guangzhou Metro reached a substantial audience, showcasing his expertise in visual storytelling. Upon graduation, he continued to refine his skills in photography through various projects, eventually enrolling in the New York Film Academy's Director of Photography program to pursue a Master's degree, further demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his craft.

Xiang Cao's acclaimed short film, "The Guide to the Light," stands as another testament to his talent and versatility. The 35mm film delves into the complexities of human emotions and relationships through visually stunning cinematography and evocative imagery. This compelling piece has garnered nominations for numerous prestigious awards, including the Kodak Student Film Festival Best Cinematography Award and the New York Film Festival (NYCA) Best Cinematographer Gold Award.

Cao Xiang's short film is a testament to his versatility as a director of photography, showcasing his ability to tell a compelling story with minimal dialogue and powerful visuals. His unique perspective and artistic sensibilities have gained him recognition and admiration within the film industry, and his work on “Good Vibes” and “The Guide to the Light” are just examples of his immense talent and dedication to his craft.

With the recent release of "The Guide to the Light," Xiang Cao's aspirations as a filmmaker become even more apparent. He is determined to create innovative, inspiring, and socially relevant films that captivate audiences worldwide. By dedicating himself to continuous improvement and embracing unconventional storytelling techniques, Xiang Cao is poised to make a significant impact on the film industry, nurturing new talent and inspiring fellow filmmakers to chase their unique visions and ambitions. As Xiang Cao's career trajectory continues to soar, the film world eagerly anticipates his next groundbreaking project.

CONTACT Xiang Cao PHONE 8188779634 EMAIL caox20093@gmail.com