SARA GHASSAN ABDUL SATER AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
We are very pleased to see growing engagement in the MENA region by those seeking better governance for corporate entities, including Sara, and look forward to her growing success.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Sara Ghassan Abdul Sater of Beirut, Lebanon.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Sara has over 25 years of experience in the banking sector. She has developed a deep understanding of the industry and the unique challenges it faces. Her expertise spans a wide range of areas, including HNW account management, corporate finance, business planning, and risk management. Sara earned a Masters in Financial Management from the Rotterdam School of Management at Erasmus University, a Masters in Islamic Finance from the ESA Business School, and MBA and BBA from the American University of Beirut.
"We are very pleased to see growing engagement in the MENA region by those seeking better governance for corporate entities, including Sara," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We wish her continued success in this journey and know that earning this credential will add to the value she brings.”
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I wholeheartedly encourage every director/manager/shareholder to participate in this course as it will surely provide them with a comprehensive understanding of risk governance and its practical implementation,” said Ms. Abdul Sater. “For me, it was an invaluable opportunity to enhance my understanding of this topic and contribute to my professional growth.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-387-8069
email us here
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program