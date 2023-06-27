Craftsmanship Redefined: Explore the ONDU Eikan Camera Designed to Inspire Photographic Excellence

The stunningly beautiful handcrafted wooden camera is the ultimate starting point into large format photography.

SOSTANJ, SLOVENIA, June 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ONDU Cameras , a leading manufacturer of handcrafted wooden cameras, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the ONDU Eikan Camera . This innovative camera offers photographers a gateway into the world of large format photography, combining versatility, modularity, and exceptional craftsmanship.The ONDU Eikan Camera is the culmination of a decade-long journey in developing high-quality wooden cameras. With a team of dedicated craftsmen in Slovenia, ONDU merges traditional woodworking techniques with modern production methods to create products that stand the test of time.At its very core, the ONDU Eikan Camera features a unique modular design that allows photographers to grow and adapt their equipment as their skills and needs evolve. It serves as the perfect starting point for beginners venturing into large format photography or for those seeking a lightweight setup for their outdoor adventures.To meet the needs and interests of all photographers, the ONDU Eikan Camera is available in three modules:• ONDU EIKAN 4x5" Standard: The lightest version of the camera, weighing 1500g, with a bellows range of 32cm. This module is ideal for beginners and photographers looking for a lightweight setup.• ONDU EIKAN 4x5" Range: Similar to the Standard module but with longer bellows and a rear sliding rail for an extra 10cm of rear extension, making it perfect for macro photography or longer focal length lenses. It weighs 1600g.• ONDU EIKAN 4x10" Panoramikku: Sharing the rear extension of the Range module, this module features a new rear standard and a panoramic format bellows. Weighing just under 2 kilograms at 1970g, it offers the flexibility of shooting in a panoramic format.The ONDU Eikan Camera boasts several features that enhance the photographic experience. It is compatible with Linhof boards for lenses, foldable for easy transport and storage, and features a precise focusing system with micro linear rails. The use of premium materials, such as anodized aluminum and European Walnut wood, ensures durability and unmatched design.Elvis Halilović, the friendly camera maker behind ONDU Cameras, expressed his excitement about the ONDU Eikan Modular Camera, stating "The Eikan represents the culmination of years of dedication and expertise, combining the timeless charm of large format photography with the versatility and modularity demanded by professionals and hobbyists alike. I believe that this camera has the power to unlock new levels of creativity and inspire countless breathtaking images."The ONDU Eikan Modular Camera is meticulously crafted in Slovenia, EU, using high-quality components. Solid walnut wood is used for the wooden components, while anodized aluminum is employed for the modular structure. The combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern manufacturing techniques ensures exceptional quality and longevity.To bring the ONDU Eikan Modular Camera to life, ONDU Cameras recently launched a Kickstarter campaign that saw 100% of the funding being raised in just one day – with a whopping total of $62,000 raised thus far. Funds raised will be utilized for finalizing production, sourcing premium materials, and optimizing the manufacturing process and backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be among the first to own this remarkable camera. Interested parties are still invited to help back the project and get their hands on any three of the cameras at a heavily discounted price.For more information about the ONDU Eikan Camera and to support the Kickstarter campaign, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ondu-/ondu-eikan-4x5-camera?ref=project_link About ONDU CamerasONDU Cameras is a renowned manufacturer of handcrafted wooden cameras based in Slovenia, EU. With a decade of experience and founded in 2013, ONDU merges traditional woodworking techniques with modern production methods to create high-quality cameras that last a lifetime.