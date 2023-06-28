Pioneering the AI Frontier in Organisations: Join Global Experts on July 5, 2023

My upcoming BOT will share all that I know...with the world at no charge”
— Marshall Goldsmith, Author and Executive Coach
VIENNA (WIEN), AUSTRIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of business is being written right now, and AI is the ink. But what does this AI-driven future really mean for work, teams, and organisations?

Digital Drucker Forum's AI-Booster event will discuss Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, and its transformative role from the AI pioneers. These trailblazing leaders are already integrating LLMs into their operations, and they're ready to share their real-world experiences. "My upcoming BOT will share all that I know...with the world at no charge," says author and executive coach, Marshall Goldsmith.

The event panelists, from leading organisations will reveal how they're leveraging AI to fuel creative resilience. They'll discuss lessons, challenges, and the unanswered questions that humanity needs to tackle, as it navigates this new frontier. "AI literacy is the new reading and writing," emphasizes Isabella Mader, CEO of Excellence Research, Executive Advisor at Global Peter Drucker Forum.

How will the new AI tools affect organisations? "Businesses that fail to upskill their employees risk being replaced by AI technologies" warns Thuy Ngoc Tran, Founder and CTO of Astrid Education.

Interested to participate in this digital session? Free registration is available here. Share the link widely and join the event on July 5, 2023.

Speakers for the event include:

Marshall Goldsmith, Author and executive coach
Benoît Greindl, CEO, Resilience Institute Global
Jyoti Guptara, Speaker and business storytelling consultant
Andreas Kempf, Head of Corporate Auditing, Risk and Quality Management, Carl Zeiss AG
Isabella Mader, CEO, Excellence Research, Executive Advisor, Global Peter Drucker Forum
Johan Roos, Chief Academic Officer & Professor at HULT International Business School
Thuy Ngoc Tran, Co-Founder, CTO, Astrid Education


Embracing Peter Drucker's principles, let's strive to ensure creative resilience, leading our organizations into an AI-powered future that is both innovative and human-centered.

Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2023, the conference will focus on its big theme- "Creative Resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity". The Drucker Forum will be held at Vienna Hofburg on 30 November and 1 December 2023. Global Peter Drucker Forum (Auf Deutsch) Das "Global Peter Drucker Forum", die weltweit führende Konferenz zu Management und Leadership, widmet sich der Managementphilosophie von Peter Drucker. Drucker, der von 1909 bis 2005 lebte, war Professor für Management, Schriftsteller und Berater und gilt gemeinhin als "Vater des modernen Managements". Das Forum findet alljährlich in Druckers Heimatstadt Wien (Österreich) statt und wird von der "Peter Drucker Society Europe" organisiert. Die erste Konferenz ging am 19. November 2009 über die Bühne, dem 100. Geburtstag von Peter Drucker. Das Thema der diesjährigen Konferenz lautet "Creative Resilience: Führen in einem Zeitalter der Diskontinuität" und findet am 30. November und 1. Dezember in der Wiener Hofburg statt.

